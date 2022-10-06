IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Rajat Patidar in focus, turning dreams into reality

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@RRJJT_01) Will Rajat Patidar debut for India against South Africa in the first ODI?

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: In the recently concluded T20 series between India and South Africa, the men in blue defeated the Proteas by a margin of 2-1. As the Indian T20I team flies out to Australia, it is time for the One Day Internationals (ODIs) to start under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. The first match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The blue brigade will then head to JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi for the second ODI before they move to their final destination, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

With T20 cricket in focus, the ODI format has taken a backseat but has offered a lot to younger players in recent times. Players like Shubman Gill, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan, and many others have been given opportunities and they have tried to make the most of them. India have now decided to try Royal Challengers Bangalore's prolific batsman Rajat Patidar against a quality South African bowling lineup. Patidar's journey from Indore to team India is something that fairy tales are made of. As of now, Patidar is fighting it out to make it to the middle-order of the second-string India ODI squad led by Shikhar Dhawan. This year has been a scintillating one for Patidar and if he ends up being in the final playing XI, it will be a spot well deserved.

The 29-year-old Patidar had an amazing run in the IPL and after that, he scored two fifties in a game against Gujarat. Patidar's stellar batting was one of the crucial factors in MP getting the better of Gujarat. Patidar finished the Ranji Trophy league phase on a high with 335 runs at 83.75, with no score below 53. The right-handed batter made a mark for himself in the IPL too as he ended the season with 333 runs at a strike rate of 152.75. Patidar recently spoke about how motivated he feels to wear the Indian colours and said that it is a dream come true moment for him.

It will be interesting to see, how coach VVS Laxman and skipper Shikhar Dhawan place Rajat Patidar in the mix. If Rajat Patidar manages to earn his debut cap, he will want to stamp his authority and announce himself on the highest stage straightaway.

