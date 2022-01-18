IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs South Africa Live Online, TV

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India cricket team during practice session ahead of 1st ODI against South Africa at Paarl.

Unlike most of the ODI cricket played at the moment, the three-match series between South Africa and India does not form part of the World Cup Super League, with those fixtures said to be slotted in at a later date. The 50-over format takes a bit of a backseat for much 2022, but this series will give both teams a chance to try out combinations.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI:

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match taking place?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will take place at the Boland Park in Paarl.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match begins at 2:00 PM IST on Wednesday (January 19).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.