Friday, October 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Avesh Khan in midst of heavy criticism, netizens question his intent | READ

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Avesh Khan in midst of heavy criticism, netizens question his intent | READ

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Avesh Khan in the 39th over kept Sanju Samson away from strike for the entire over. With 37 to get from 12 deliveries, the pacer did not rotate the strike and tried to smack every delivery that was being thrown at him.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2022 6:55 IST
Avesh Khan, ODI, South Africa
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Avesh Khan in action

Highlights

  • South Africa defeated India by 9 runs in the first ODI
  • Sanju Samson ended with a stellar 86 off 63 deliveries
  • The next will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team is currently taking on South Africa in the three-match One Day International series. The Indian ODI side which is devoid of superstars such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and others is bound to give plenty of opportunities to youngsters who want to express and announce themselves in the international arena. Before this, Dhawan had captained the men in blue when they had toured West Indies. Dhawan as of now is the only Indian captain to clean sweep West Indies in their home conditions.

Team India won the toss and opted to field first but they were not very clinical with the ball. Apart from Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav, every bowler conceded runs at an economy of over 6 runs. The visitors asked India to chase down 250 runs in their quota of 20 overs. Team India certainly did not get off to a great start and they lost the openers pretty quickly. Debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad also failed miserably leaving India reeling at 48/3. But courtesy of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Shardul Thakur's heroics, India somehow kept a track of the chase. Iyer scored 50 off 37 deliveries. Whereas, Shardul provided some late-minute fireworks with his 33 off 31 deliveries. It was Sanju Samson's gritty 86 of 63 balls.

ALSO READ | Bismah Maroof's Pakistan women suffer humiliating defeat 

Avesh Khan faces the heat

As they were well-headed towards achieving the score, India had a mini-collapse. South African pacer Lungi Ngidi dismissed Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav in two successive deliveries. In the next over, Avesh had o face the dangerous Kagiso Rabada. With Samson stranded at the other end, Avesh needed to give the strike to a specialist batsman. As soon as he walked in, Avesh tried to tonk Rabada all over the park. It certainly did not happen. In the process, Avesh hit one ball up in the air, which was later dropped but it kept Samson away from the strike. To India's dismay, Avesh departed on the second last of the ball. This certainly did cost India the match. Netizens have now questioned Avesh's plan for the second last over of the match.

ALSO READ | Glenn Maxwell in slump, Aussies in troubled waters

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Related Stories
T20 World Cup 2021: Avesh Khan set to join Team India as net bowler

T20 World Cup 2021: Avesh Khan set to join Team India as net bowler

IND vs NZ T20I's: Dream to represent India has been fulfilled, says Avesh Khan

IND vs NZ T20I's: Dream to represent India has been fulfilled, says Avesh Khan

IPL Auction 2022: Avesh Khan sold to Lucknow for Rs 10 crore; becomes most expensive uncapped player

IPL Auction 2022: Avesh Khan sold to Lucknow for Rs 10 crore; becomes most expensive uncapped player

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News