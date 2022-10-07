IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Avesh Khan in midst of heavy criticism, netizens question his intent | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Avesh Khan in action

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team is currently taking on South Africa in the three-match One Day International series. The Indian ODI side which is devoid of superstars such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and others is bound to give plenty of opportunities to youngsters who want to express and announce themselves in the international arena. Before this, Dhawan had captained the men in blue when they had toured West Indies. Dhawan as of now is the only Indian captain to clean sweep West Indies in their home conditions.

Team India won the toss and opted to field first but they were not very clinical with the ball. Apart from Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav, every bowler conceded runs at an economy of over 6 runs. The visitors asked India to chase down 250 runs in their quota of 20 overs. Team India certainly did not get off to a great start and they lost the openers pretty quickly. Debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad also failed miserably leaving India reeling at 48/3. But courtesy of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Shardul Thakur's heroics, India somehow kept a track of the chase. Iyer scored 50 off 37 deliveries. Whereas, Shardul provided some late-minute fireworks with his 33 off 31 deliveries. It was Sanju Samson's gritty 86 of 63 balls.

Avesh Khan faces the heat

As they were well-headed towards achieving the score, India had a mini-collapse. South African pacer Lungi Ngidi dismissed Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav in two successive deliveries. In the next over, Avesh had o face the dangerous Kagiso Rabada. With Samson stranded at the other end, Avesh needed to give the strike to a specialist batsman. As soon as he walked in, Avesh tried to tonk Rabada all over the park. It certainly did not happen. In the process, Avesh hit one ball up in the air, which was later dropped but it kept Samson away from the strike. To India's dismay, Avesh departed on the second last of the ball. This certainly did cost India the match. Netizens have now questioned Avesh's plan for the second last over of the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

