IND vs SA: Arshdeep Singh creates all-time record for Indian pacers, breaks 27-year-old feat

IND vs SA: High-flying Arshdeep Singh added a historic record under his belt when he registered his maiden International five-wicket haul in the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Johannesburg. Both the teams took the field for an ODI game for the first time after the ODI World Cup 2023 and the Indians were right on the money with the cherry in hand. Well led by Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, the Men in Blue bowled the Proteas out for a paltry total of 116, their third-lowest ODI total against India.

Arshdeep Singh, who did not had any ODI wicket to show for before this game, opened his account with a fifer in the opening ODI of the three-match series against South Africa. Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian pacer to register a fifer against South Africa in ODI history. He broke a 27-year-old record of best figures by an Indian pacer against Australia.

Before this game, Venkatesh Prasad had the best figures by an Indian pacer against South Africa. He took 4/27 in an ODI game vs Proteas in 1996 at the Wankhede Stadium. Arshdeep ended the day with 5/37 in the Johannesburg ODI. Notably, Avesh Khan also equalled Prasad's figures of 4/27 as he finished with similar numbers too.

Best figures by an Indian pacer vs South Africa

1 - Arshdeep Singh - 5/37

2 - Venkatesh Prasad - 4/27

3 - Avesh Khan - 4/27

4 - Munaf Patel - 4/29

5 - Ishant Sharma - 4/40

Arshdeep got the wickets of Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, van der Dussen, Klaasen and Phehlukwayo, while Avesh got rid of Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj. Kuldeep Yadav scalped the only other wicket left as he got rid of Nandre Burger.

South Africa's Playing XI:

Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

India's Playing XI:

KL Rahul (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

