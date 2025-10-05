IND vs PAK, Women's WC 2025: India to bat first after losing toss; Amanjot Kaur misses out, Renuka returns India women and Pakistan women are all set to take on each other in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The toss before the game saw Pakistan win and opt to bowl first. The Indian team has made one change to their lineup for the marquee clash.

Colombo:

With India women taking on Pakistan women in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025, the game is being held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, and the clash saw Pakistan winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Team India go into the game with one change to their lineup from the previous game, as Amanjot Kaur misses out, with Renuka Singh coming back into the side.

It is worth noting that the Indian team will be coming into the game on the back of a resounding win against Sri Lanka women. The sides met in the World Cup 2025 opener, where the Women in Blue dominated and got off to a good start. The side currently occupies fourth place in the standings and will hope for another good show against Pakistan.

As for Pakistan, the side lost their first game of the tournament against Bangladesh, and they will be aiming to improve as they take on the gruelling challenge of facing India.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur speaks at the toss

Losing the toss, the Indian team will be kicking off the game by batting first, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur spoke at the toss. revealing the one change that the Indian team will be taking on Pakistan with.

“We played a good series here before the WC. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing (she's ill), Renuka Thakur replaces her. We've gelled well as a team and looking forward to today's contest,” Harmanrpeet Kaur said at the toss.

Lineups:

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Also Read: