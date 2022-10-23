Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs PAK Weather Report: Overcast conditions sorround Melbourne but fans optimistic about play

Highlights The conditions in Melbourne have improved, but the weather is still overcast

The chances of rain have also decreased significantly and we can expect 40 overs of play

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup, Super 12 match will start at 1:30 PM IST

With just a few hours to go for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Melbourne, the weather conditions have been the major talking points. The latest update from Melbourne can confirm that the conditions are still overcast with a significant amount of rain expected but compared to what the conditions were 3 or 4 days before, the possibility of rain washing out the T20I contest has minimized.

The changing pattern of weather has put the fans in an optimistic position but looking at the conditions we could expect both Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam to come out and lead their respective troops. The rain has also slowed down and the drainage system in the stadium, which is world-class will also be a decisive factor.

Image Source : GETTYRohit Sharma and Babar Azam

Yesterday’s both matches between Australia and New Zealand and Afghanistan vs England took place without an over being wasted. So the fans can hope for the same while India search for revenge against the Men in Green having lost to them in the previous edition in UAE.

What will happen if it rains? Here's all you need to know -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is high possibility of rain to interrupt the match. There is more than 80% chance of rain to disrupt the match and 100% of cloud cover throughout the match.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be slightly humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 75% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 19 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 18 degrees celsius towards the end.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

Latest Cricket News