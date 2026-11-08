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IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup LIVE score: Sehwag, Dravid depart, India lose their fifth wicket for 86 runs

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

India face defending champions Pakistan in a high-stakes U19 Asia Cup clash in Oman. Both sides enter unbeaten after dominant opening wins. Check live updates as India have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Aaryavir Sehwag
Aaryavir Sehwag Image Source : Instagram/aaryavirsehwag
Al Amerat:

India are set to play Pakistan in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on November 8. Both teams enter the match with strong momentum, having registered dominant victories in their tournament openers.

India comes into the contest following a clinical 10-wicket thrashing of Nepal. Captain Lakshya Raichandani (53*) and opener Aaryavir Sehwag (70* off 52 balls) chased down the target with remarkable ease, while a disciplined bowling attack led by Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput dismantled Nepal's lineup. With top-order stability and an efficient bowling setup, the Indian side looks well-equipped to command control early.

Defending champions Pakistan, however, present a formidable challenge. Farhan Yousuf’s side opened their campaign by effortlessly chasing down 225 against the UAE, driven by a blistering unbeaten 139 from opener Usman Khan. Pakistan’s top order has displayed sharp form, making their battle against India's new-ball attack one of the afternoon's key subplots.

History adds extra spice to the fixture. Pakistan thumped India in the final of the previous Asia Cup edition, but India asserted dominance in their most recent encounter at the U19 World Cup earlier this year, securing a 58-run victory.

With the pitch at Al Amerat expected to offer a steady balance between bat and ball, alongside assistance for spinners as the game progresses, today's winner will practically seal a spot in the semi-finals.

 

Live updates :IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup LIVE score: India vs Pakistan Latest Match Updates, Scorecards, Playing XIs, Reactions

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  • 12:33 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    100 comes up

    100 up for India against Pakistan. It took them 25.1 overs. Arjun helped India cross the milestone with a boundary off Ahmad's delivery. 

  • 12:23 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India lose their fifth

    Anvay Dravid departed for 10 runs off 16 balls. Things were looking good for India in the middle, but Anvay wanted to clear the ropes against Niqab but failed to do so as Yousaf picked up his catch in the deep. India are now 86/5

  • 12:14 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the 20th over

    India are 70/4 after 20 overs. As per current run rate, India will reach 175. That might not be enough against an in-form Pakistan side. Arjun and Anvay need to stitch a meaninful partnership from here on. 

  • 11:59 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Aaryavir Sehwag out

    Team India has suffered a major setback in this match. Aaryavir Sehwag has been dismissed after scoring 22 runs off 40 balls. This wicket has added to Team India's difficulties. India’s current score is 43 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

  • 11:50 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the 15th over

    India are 38/3 after 15 overs. The struggle continues for team India despite a surge in one of the earlier overs. Aaryavir and Arjun need to accelerate some time soon now. 

  • 11:39 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Much-needed shots from Aaryavir

    12 runs off the over. Some much-needed counterattack from Aaryavir Sehwag. India are 34/3 after 13 overs. Notably, Aaryavir hit the first six of the morning in this over. 

  • 11:32 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Breaks his defence

    Rizwanullah breaches Yashbardhan's defence. The ball jagged back in and surprised Yashbardhan as his off stump went flying. He is gone for one run off 11 balls. India are in serious trouble now. They checked no-ball for a while now, but the third umpire ruled against it. India are 22/3

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Maiden over

    The powerplay ended with a maiden over from Seyam. India are 21/2 after 10 overs. After Vineeth departed, Yashbardhan joined Aaryavir Sehwag in the middle. The duo now needs to build a meaningful partnership to bring Inia back into the contest. 

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    VK Vineeth departs

    Second wicket for Ali Raza as VK Vineeth gone for eight runs off 29 balls. Raza continuously built pressure on the batter, who eventually departed after failing to time a short ball. It ended up being a regulation catch for the Pakistan keeper. India are now 21/2 after 8.4 overs. 

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the seventh over

    Just one run of Ali Raza's fourth over. India are 18/1 after seven overs. Vineeth is currently batting on seven runs off 22 balls, while Aaryavir Sehwag is on nine runs off 18 balls. 

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Much needed intent from India

    Eight runs off Ali Raza's third over. India are 17/1 after five overs. Both Sehwag and Vineeth are still taking time to settle down and rightfully so, as the conditons offer plenty of support to the pacers. 

  • 10:41 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Cautious start from India

    The Pakistan bowlers are dominating the proceedings at the moment. India are 7/1 after two overs. Aaryavir Sehwag and VK Vineeth need to spend some time in the middle, to get adjusted to the conditions. 

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Lakshya Raichandani departs

    Ali Raza drew the first blood. His inswinging delivery left Lakshay Raichandani stunned. He left the ball completely and the ball swung back to smash the stumps. A very poor start for India in Oman. They are 0/1 after two balls. 

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Players are out in the middle

    Aaryavir Sehwag and Lakshya Raichandani open the batting for India. For Pakistan, Ali Raza will open the bowling. Let the action begin!

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Lakshay Raichandani say after the toss?

    "We’re going to bat. We’re going to bat first. [Intention to continue the momentum after an emphatic victory in the opening match] Yeah, yeah, we definitely want to replicate that and we got good conditions. [Assessment of the pitch and batting plans] Yeah, the wicket looks good and we want to put a good total and put them under pressure," Lakshay said.

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan playing XI

    Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf (c), Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India playing XI:

    Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (c), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid (wk), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    No handshake row continues

    India captain Lakshay Raichandani didn't shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart before or after the toss. They follow the path of the seniors. 

  • 10:16 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's the toss update?

    India captain Lakshay Raichandani has won the toss and elected to bat first vs Pakistan. That means, he will open the batting alongside Lakshay Raichandani in about 13 mins time. 

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    It's another India vs Pakistan day

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at the Al-Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Both teams arrive to the match with a win off their back and the winner of the today's match will seal a spot in the semi-final. 

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India Vs Pakistan U 19 Asia Cup
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