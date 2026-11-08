IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup LIVE score: Sehwag, Dravid depart, India lose their fifth wicket for 86 runs

Al Amerat:

India are set to play Pakistan in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on November 8. Both teams enter the match with strong momentum, having registered dominant victories in their tournament openers.

India comes into the contest following a clinical 10-wicket thrashing of Nepal. Captain Lakshya Raichandani (53*) and opener Aaryavir Sehwag (70* off 52 balls) chased down the target with remarkable ease, while a disciplined bowling attack led by Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput dismantled Nepal's lineup. With top-order stability and an efficient bowling setup, the Indian side looks well-equipped to command control early.

Defending champions Pakistan, however, present a formidable challenge. Farhan Yousuf’s side opened their campaign by effortlessly chasing down 225 against the UAE, driven by a blistering unbeaten 139 from opener Usman Khan. Pakistan’s top order has displayed sharp form, making their battle against India's new-ball attack one of the afternoon's key subplots.

History adds extra spice to the fixture. Pakistan thumped India in the final of the previous Asia Cup edition, but India asserted dominance in their most recent encounter at the U19 World Cup earlier this year, securing a 58-run victory.

With the pitch at Al Amerat expected to offer a steady balance between bat and ball, alongside assistance for spinners as the game progresses, today's winner will practically seal a spot in the semi-finals.