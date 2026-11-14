IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final LIVE score: India look for early wickets against arch-rivals

The stage is set for the summit clash of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final. India U19 will be taking on Pakistan U19 in the final as both sides will look to get their hands on the title. It is interesting to note that the Indian team will be coming into the game on the back of a stellar victory against Afghanistan in the second semi-final, and the side will look to maintain the same momentum against arch-rivals Pakistan as well. On the other hand, Pakistan will be coming into the game on the back of a win against Bangladesh in the first semi-final. The side has been in good form of late as welll, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against team India.

Notably, the Men in Blue lost their last game against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup, the Men in Green handed the side a defeat by three wickets, and the Indian side will be looking to improve heavily and register an improved result in the title clash this time around.

India U19 squad: Lakshya Raichandani [C], Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan [VC], Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid [WK], Rajat Baghel [WK], V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood

Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Yousaf (captain), Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wicketkeeper), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq, Jahangir Bilal, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Abdul Subhan.