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IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final LIVE score: India look for early wickets against arch-rivals

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

The Indian team is all set to take on Pakistan in the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2026. The two sides are slated to meet Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, and the clash began with Pakistan winning the toss and opting to bat first.

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Image Source : IANS

The stage is set for the summit clash of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final. India U19 will be taking on Pakistan U19 in the final as both sides will look to get their hands on the title. It is interesting to note that the Indian team will be coming into the game on the back of a stellar victory against Afghanistan in the second semi-final, and the side will look to maintain the same momentum against arch-rivals Pakistan as well. On the other hand, Pakistan will be coming into the game on the back of a win against Bangladesh in the first semi-final. The side has been in good form of late as welll, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against team India. 

Notably, the Men in Blue lost their last game against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup, the Men in Green handed the side a defeat by three wickets, and the Indian side will be looking to improve heavily and register an improved result in the title clash this time around. 

India U19 squad: Lakshya Raichandani [C], Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan [VC], Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid [WK], Rajat Baghel [WK], V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood

Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Yousaf (captain), Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wicketkeeper), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq, Jahangir Bilal, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Abdul Subhan.

 

Live updates :IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final

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  • 11:05 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    50 up for Pakistan

    50 runs are up for Pakistan in the 7th over. Usman and Hayam have got a rhythm going in the early stages here. India will need a breakthrough here or the opening partnership could end up hurting the side.

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India looking for the first wicket

    5 overs have been completed here, and the Indian team is still in search of the first wicket. After 5 overs, the score reads 36-0.

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Good start for India

    The Indian team has gotten off to a good start here. After 2.3 overs, Pakistan is on a score of 13-0. It could be interesting to see if an early wicket falls here.

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Live action begins!

    The players are out in the middle and Mohit Ulva is bowling the first over for the Indian team here! He will look to get off to a good start here.

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Pakistan win the toss!

    Pakistna U19 have won the toss in the final and the side has opted to bat first here, they will look to post a big total on the board here.

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Head-to-Head

    Speaking of the head-to-head between India U19 and Pakistan U19, the two sides have met each other across 31 matches. In the 31 matches, India have won 17 matches, Pakistan has won 13, and one game has produced no result. 

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final! The Indian team takes on Pakistan in the summit clash, and both sides will look to put in a good performance here!

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