IND vs PAK: Team India set to play for three consecutive days in Asia Cup 2023

The India vs Pakistan match has gone into the reserve day thanks to rain that played spoilsport for the third consecutive time in India's matches. However, this will lead to India being troubled in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours round.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2023 21:22 IST
Rain has continued to play spoilsport in the ongoing Asia Cup. All the matches played in Pakistan have gone unscathed with weather being clear. Perhaps, only India's matches have been troubled by weather and for the second consecutive time, the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is troubled by rain.

The weather seemed to be clear on Sunday as the toss happened on time and play also began at 3 PM IST. But once India batted for 24.1 overs, rain came down heavily and play never resumed. Interestingly, rain had stopped around 6:15 PM IST but a huge puddle on the field kept delaying resumption. When things finally looked good and the umpires confirmed that the play might start at 9 PM IST, rain returned and it started pouring. This led to the match officials suspending the day's play and activating the reserve day set especially for this encounter.

But if weather stays away completely on Monday (September 11), then India are scheduled to play against Sri Lanka on the very next day i.e. on September 12 against Sri Lanka. This means that Rohit Sharma and his men will be playing for three consecutive days in this Asia Cup.

A lot has been said about the scheduling and the venues selected in this tournament and team India playing for three consecutive days with less than four weeks to go for the World Cup will definitely raise serious questions, more so if one of the key players gets injured. As far as India's rest of the matches are concerned, they will be in action again on Friday (September 15) and if they qualify, the final is on September 17 (Sunday).

As for the match happened so far, India are sitting pretty at 147/1 in 24.1 overs and will be resuming at 3 PM IST on Monday. It will be a 50-over match per side and Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will resume the action in the middle.

