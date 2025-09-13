IND vs PAK: T20I head-to-head record ahead of Asia Cup 2025 clash With India all set to take on Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides in T20I cricket.

Dubai:

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. After months of controversy, India is all set to take on Pakistan in the ongoing tournament. The two sides will lock horns at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14.

Both India and Pakistan are placed in Group A of the tournament, with the Indian team currently on top of the standings. The side registered a comprehensive win against the UAE, defeating them by nine wickets. With two points and a net run rate of 10.483 runs, India sits at the very top.

Closely following them is Pakistan. The Men in Green occupy second place in the standings with one win in one game. The side took on Oman in their first game of the tournament and registered a dominant win. They will hope to put in their best performance in the upcoming game against India as well.

With the game right on the horizon, let us have a look at the overall T20I head-to-head record between the two sides.

IND vs PAK head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Pakistan have taken on each other in T20I cricket 13 times. India has won the tie 10 times, whereas Pakistan has won the clash 3 times.

Squads

India Asia Cup 2025 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Also Read: