IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli takes to net on eve of blockbuster IND vs PAK clash, Chahal also sweats

Team India is all geared up for the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on Sunday (October 23) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as they took the nets on the eve. The major attraction of the lot was the return of Virat Kohli who missed the nets on Friday but was seen practicing at the nets today. The former India captain was joined by Yuzvendra Chahal who was also seen sweating at the nets.

In pictures posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Virat was seen working with the blade while he polishes his art for the blockbuster clash. “#TeamIndia begin their nets session ahead of #INDvPAK tomorrow at #T20WorldCup,” BCCI tweeted.

Virat has a good record against Pakistan and is the highest scorer in the fixture with 406 runs. The 33-year-old has scored four fifties against the arch-rivals with a best of unbeaten 78. He is currently enjoying the best form of his post-pandemic career having scored 485 runs in 14 matches and scored a ton against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Virat had earlier missed the net session on Friday.

Yuzvendra Chahal on the flip side was also seen taking the nets while reports are emerging on his role in the team. According to the latest reports from Australia, both Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin could play against Pakistan, while Axar Patel could sit out. The reason behind this could be the struggle of Pakistan batters against India's right-arm bowlers.

What does the Weather Report say?

There could be some good news for the cricket fans from India and Pakistan after the recent developments in weather could see the T20 World Cup contest go ahead. The fixture which has been speculated to have rain on Sunday in Melbourne and could now get the green light while the Day 1 fixture between Australia and New Zealand could also go ahead.

India TV’s exclusive ground report from Australia could confirm that the chances of rain for India vs Pakistan have reduced significantly. The weather will still be cloudy, but the chances of rain have reduced by big numbers. As things stand, it is reported that there will still be a 65 percent chance of rain, which was earlier at 90 percent.

