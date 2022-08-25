IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: ICC releases Standing room tickets after general ones get sold out in five minutes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGE The match is hyped across India Pakistan borders with high-intensity jingoism and hysterical reactions on social media.

ICC released standing room tickets for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture between arch-rivals India and Pakistan to be held at Melbourne Cricket Stadium, Australia, on Thursday.

These tickets were released after all the general tickets for the match were sold out within five minutes of the sale in February.

“Over 4000 standing room tickets will be available for 30 Australian dollars and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The ticket release ensures that as many fans as possible can attend the fixture scheduled to be played on Sunday 23 October” said the International Cricket Council.

A Limited number of packages were also launched for purchase via the ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel & Tours program. The council also announced the launch of an official resale platform closer to the event’s opening match on Sunday 16 October.

Tickets for each Men’s T20 World Cup match are available on its official website.

Before competing in the World Cup, both the countries will first clash on Sunday at the Asia Cup which is scheduled to be held in UAE. The men in blue will look to come back after a crushing loss by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

Asia Cup Squad of India and Pakistan

India XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.

