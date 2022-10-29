Can India and Pakistan face each other again in T20 World Cup 2022? Here are all scenarios

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan's first match in the T20 World Cup 2022 ended with a nail-biting finish where India clinched victory by 1 run. Just after the match ended, fans in both countries got eagerly excited for the next meeting between the arch-rivals. But after India won their next two matches and Pakistan lost their second match, is it possible for the fans to witness another high-voltage match in this edition of tournament?

Let's find out:

When is the next match of Team India?

India is set to face South Africa on 30th October.

When is the next match of Pakistan?

Pakistan will face Netherlands on 30th October.

How many teams are there in the Super 12 stage?

There are two Groups consisting of six teams each in the Super 12 stage.

How can teams qualify for the semifinals?

The two teams that finish in the top two positions in their respective groups after playing five matches with all the other members of the group, will make it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Who are the members of Group 2?

India Pakistan South Africa Zimbabwe Netherlands Bangladesh

How does the current points table look like?

Image Source : TWITTERPoints Table

Every team in Group 2 has played two matches so far. India have won the first two matches and are the table toppers with 4 points. On the other hand, Pakistan have failed to amass points after facing two defeats and are lower down in the points table.

How can India qualify for the semifinals?

If the men in blue win at least 2 out of the 3 remaining matches, their position in the top 2 will be confirmed. If India manages to win only one match then their qualification will be dependent on the results of the other teams and their (Net Run Rate) NRR.

How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinals?

Pakistan will have to win their remaning three matches with a huge margin to improve their run-rate and hope that the other teams end up below 6 points or with less NRR if they finish with 6 points, in order to qualify for the semifinals.

How can India and Pakistan face each other again?

If India and Pakistan both end up in the top two of Group 2, then they will face teams from the Group 1 in the semifinals. If India and Pakistan both defeat their opponents in the semifinals, then there can be another mega clash between the arch-rivals.​

Schedule for upcoming matches of Group 2:

30th October

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe — 8:30 AM IST (The Gabba, Brisbane)

Pakistan vs Netherlands — 12:30 PM IST (Perth Stadium, Perth)

India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM IST (Perth Stadium, Perth)

2nd November

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands — 9:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

3rd November

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM IST (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

6th November

South Africa vs Netherlands — 5:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

India vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM IST (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)​

