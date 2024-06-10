IND vs PAK: Mohammed Siraj hits Mohammad Rizwan in attempt to run him out, apologises later

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Mohammed Siraj hits Rizwan.

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Rizwan had a bit of an intense moment during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York. The two arch-rivals are up against each other at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan have bowled India out for 119 as Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah wreaked havoc in the Indian camp.

Siraj had an intense moment with Rizwan on the field when he hit him on the hand while bowling. The incident took place on the last ball of the second over. Siraj's fuller ball was pushed back to him by Rizwan. The bowler took a shy at the stumps as he attempted to run him out. Sensing the ball coming towards him, Rizwan ducked but the ball hit him on his right hand.

Rizwan was in pain while he stood up but ran for an overthrow behind the wicket. Siraj turned up to Rizwan and apologised for his act.

Pakistan bowled India out for the first time in T20Is. This was India's lowest T20I total against the Men in Green, breaking the previous lowest record of 133/9 which came in 2012. Apart from Rishabh Pant, no other batter could make a substantial contribution. Virat Kohli was dismissed for four, while Rohit made only 13 from 12 balls. Pant got several lifelines and made 42 from 31 deliveries.

Axar Patel and Pant notched up a 39-run stand but that was broken by Naseem Shah. Haris and Naseem shared six wickets and India went down from 89/3 to 119 all out. Naseem and Haris shared six wickets, while Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi got two and one wicket, respectively. India holda 6-1 record over Pakistan in the T20 World Cups coming into this contest.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir