IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli addresses team India with fiery pep talk | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: When India and Pakistan clash against each other, it is always more than just a game. These countries have had a tense political relationship over many years and that at times has transcended across to the field and the stands at many times. India are taking on Pakistan yet again in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and this certainly is one occasion that the fans savor for the rest of their lives. The match is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and is expected to be one blockbuster.

With the threat of rain looming over, both the teams reached Melbourne and got their preparations in place. Before this India and Pakistan clashed in the Asia Cup that was played in August-September and managed to outplay each other on two different occasions. But with the World Cup on line, they certainly look to bring their best to the table.

Just before the match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on their Instagram account that showcases India in a huddle. Interestingly it was not skipper Rohit Sharma who was addressing his team, but it was former India skipper Virat Kohli who was sharing his words of wisdom with the team. Virat Kohli's stature in the game is nothing less than legendary and he has served the Indian cricket team as their skipper for 5 long years in the white ball format. The video shows the Indian cricket team minutely listening to Kohli and trying to grasp everything that he says.

Last year when these two teams were in the United Arab Emirates for the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli was leading India and became the first Indian captain to lose to Pakistan in any format of the World Cup.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

