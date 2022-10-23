Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya wreaks havoc in PAK's middle order; Twitter reacts

T20 World Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya took three wickets in his four overs. He dismissed Pakistan's batters on his short balls and pegged Pakistan back in the middle phase.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2022 15:46 IST
Hardik Pandya T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK
Image Source : TWITTER @TANUJSINGH Hardik Pandya took three wickets

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on song against arch-rivals Pakistan once again in the bowling department. The right-arm seamer has jolted Pakistan's middle order with his bouncers and sent three batters back in his four overs. Watching the 29-year-old displaying his best with the ball, fans on social media could not keep calm.

Here's are some of the tweets:

Hardik Pandya ended up with brilliant figures of 4-30-3. He displayed brilliant short balls and took the wickets of Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan. Pakistan ended with a competitive total of 159 runs in 20 overs as Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed scored crucial fifties for the boys in green. Also, Shaheen Afridi played a bit of a cameo to help Pakistan score a fightable total. For India, Arshdeep Singh provided India with a brilliant start and sent both Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam quickly back to the hut. Pakistan then staged a comeback with Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed's crucial knocks. However, Shami removed Ahmed, while Pandya removed Pakistan's middle order as the match looked like a seesaw in the first innings. India need to score 160 runs to beat Pakistan for the sixth time in T20 World Cup history.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Playing XI: 
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

 

