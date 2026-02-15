Advertisement
  4. IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav to avoid shaking hands with Salman Ali Agha at toss in T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav to avoid shaking hands with Salman Ali Agha at toss in T20 World Cup 2026

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar
The no handshake is set to continue in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup group stage clash today at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Suryakumar Yadav was asked on the eve of the game if there would be a handshake but he had kept the suspense regarding the same.

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha
Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha Image Source : AP
Colombo:

Team India players will not be shaking hands with the Pakistan cricketers today in the T20 World Cup clash. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had kept the suspense in the pre-match press conference, asking the reporters to have patience for 24 hours when asked about the handshake policy of the team.

"You will see in 24 hours. Wait for 24 hours. Eat well, sleep well, we will see tomorrow," Surya had said on Saturday (February 14). However, according to a report in the Indian Express, the men in blue will maintain a status quo on the handshaking tradition and the Indian captain is unlikely to extend his hand for the formal handshake with Pakistan captain Salman Agha at the toss.

India, Pakistan didn't shake hands in three matches during the Asia Cup

For the unversed, India didn't shake hands with the Pakistan cricket team during the entire Asia Cup last year. The arch-rivals locked horns three times in 15 days in the tournament and on all occasions, there was no handshake while India won all three games, including the final. However, there was a lot of drama after the final as well, with the Indian team refusing to take the trophy from ACC President and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The Indian team is yet to receive their Asia Cup trophy which is locked in the ACC office.

Sanjay Manjrekar calls out Indian team for not shaking hands

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is not happy with the Indian team not shaking hands, terming it a 'silly thing. "This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all," Manjrekar wrote on X.

