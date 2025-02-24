IND vs PAK: Shikhar Dhawan turns up in style to present ace spinner with fielding medal | WATCH Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan came forward and was tasked with the opportunity to present star India player with the best fielder medal after Pakistan clash.

Team India continued their red-hot form in the Champions Trophy 2025. The side took on Pakistan in their second game of the tournament. The high-octane clash was held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. After limiting Pakistan to a score of 241 runs, Virat Kohli’s century helped India register an emphatic win against their arch-rivals.

However, as has been the tradition for quite some time now, after the brilliant win against Pakistan, it was time for the fielder of the match to receive his medal. In a clip shared by the BCCI across their social media handles, India’s fielding coach T. Dilip took centre stage and announced Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel as the contenders for the fielding medal.

Furthermore, Dilip went on to invite former India batter Shikhar Dhawan to present the winner with the medal. Dhawan entered the dressing room and announced the winner of the medal, i.e., Axar Patel. "A big, big congratulations to the whole team, especially the bowling unit. Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets. And then coming down to the batting. Virat, well played. That's what the experienced players do. Very well done. Shubman, great consistency. KL Rahul. Thanks to the support staff as well for creating such a great environment in the team. Thank you for inviting me over here to give the medal to the special player who created the magic moment as we always talk about, Axar Patel," Dhawan said in the clip.

The Indian team were exceptional in every department against Pakistan, dominating their arch rivals with the bat, ball, and in the field as well. Winning two out of two matches in the tournament, the Men in Blue have been in exceptional form and have one foot in the semi-finals. On the other hand, Pakistan are almost eliminated from the Champions Trophy seeing as they have lost their first two games.