IND vs PAK: Rizwan supports Shami after Indian bowler gets abused, says 'respect your stars'

The corollary of India's crushing defeat against Pakistan by 10-wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 didn't go well with the Indian fans. Soon after Babar Azam's Pakistan piped the men in blue to register their maiden victory against India in the world cup, the cricket geeks turned an evil eye for Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and hurled abuses and unhealthy comments on social media. However, amid the negative storm, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan backed Shami and urged Indian fans to respect their bowling star.

The Pakistan player posted a special message in support of Mohammed Shami that read, "The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world. Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND"

The right arm Indian pacer became the talk of the town for unwanted reasons courtesy of his off-colour show with the ball during the India-Pakistan match on October 24 in Dubai. The 31-year old figures read 3.5-0-43-0. Shami leaked a lot of runs and returned with an unwanted economy of 11.20.

Former Indian players also extended support to Shami

When the fans brutally targeted Shami with poor remarks in cyberspace, former Indian players- Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan backed Shami in his tough time.

The incident left the internet divided as some cricket fans humiliated Shami for his underperformance while others supported the Indian bowler.