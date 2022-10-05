Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs PAK Records: All you need to know about India vs Pakistan clash and key stats

Highlights India and Pakistan are all set to meet on Sunday, October 23 at MCG

Pakistan won the last meeting between the sides in the 2021 World Cup by 10 wickets

The teams ended all square in the Asia Cup as both won one match each

The India vs Pakistan clash is all set to take center stage as the epicenter of the cricketing world will be the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. The two giants of the game will get ready for the latest installment of the rivalry and the World Cup stage will once again get glittered on Diwali eve. So, with a close eye on the rivalry and an intensifying battle over the years here is a look at all the records between India and Pakistan.

Image Source : GETTYVirat Kohli and Babar Azam

In the all-time records for most wins, it is Pakistan who stand superior as they have won 88 of the 202 matches between the sides. India however have won most T20I matches with 7 in 11.

India vs Pakistan all-time record

Format Matches played India won Pakistan won Draw/Tie/No Result Test 59 9 12 38 ODI 132 55 73 4 T20I 11 7 3 1 Total 202 71 88 43

Despite Pakistan’s win in last T20 World Cup, India still have upper hand with 11 wins in 13 matches while the tie in 2007 World Cup also went India’s way.

ALSO READ I IND vs SA 1st ODI: When and How to watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI in India?

India vs Pakistan in World Cup

Tournament Matches played India won Pakistan won Draw/Tie/No result World Cup 7 7 0 0 T20 World Cup 6 4 1 1 Total 13 11 1 1

India vs Pakistan in World Cup ICC Trophies

Tournament India Pakistan ICC World Test Championship 0 0 ICC Cricket World Cup 2 1 ICC T20 World Cup 1 1 ICC Champions Trophy 2 1 Total 5 3

Image Source : GETTYIndia vs Pakistan 2019 ODI World Cup

India vs Pakistan Most T20I Runs

Name Matches Runs HS Average SR 100s 50s Virat Kohli 9 406 78* 67.66 119.06 0 4 Mohammad Rizwan 3 193 79* 96.50 130.40 0 2 Shoaib Malik 9 164 57* 27.33 103.79 0 1

India vs Pakistan in Most T20I Wickets

Name Matches Wickets BBI Average Economy SR Umar Gul 6 11 4/37 16.18 8.27 11.7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 10 4/26 16.70 7.59 13.2 Irfan Pathan 3 6 3/16 11.00 6.00 11.00

Latest Cricket News