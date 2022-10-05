Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
IND vs PAK Records: All you need to know about India vs Pakistan clash and key stats

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2022 22:54 IST
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs PAK Records: All you need to know about India vs Pakistan clash and key stats

Highlights

  • India and Pakistan are all set to meet on Sunday, October 23 at MCG
  • Pakistan won the last meeting between the sides in the 2021 World Cup by 10 wickets
  • The teams ended all square in the Asia Cup as both won one match each

The India vs Pakistan clash is all set to take center stage as the epicenter of the cricketing world will be the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. The two giants of the game will get ready for the latest installment of the rivalry and the World Cup stage will once again get glittered on Diwali eve. So, with a close eye on the rivalry and an intensifying battle over the years here is a look at all the records between India and Pakistan.

India Tv - India vs Pakistan

Image Source : GETTYVirat Kohli and Babar Azam

In the all-time records for most wins, it is Pakistan who stand superior as they have won 88 of the 202 matches between the sides. India however have won most T20I matches with 7 in 11.

India vs Pakistan all-time record

Format

Matches played

India won

Pakistan won

Draw/Tie/No Result

Test

59

9

12

38

ODI

132

55

73

4

T20I

11

7

3

1

Total

202

71

88

43

Despite Pakistan’s win in last T20 World Cup, India still have upper hand with 11 wins in 13 matches while the tie in 2007 World Cup also went India’s way.

India vs Pakistan in World Cup

Tournament

Matches played

India won

Pakistan won

Draw/Tie/No result

World Cup

7

7

0

0

T20 World Cup

6

4

1

1

Total

13

11

1

1

India vs Pakistan in World Cup ICC Trophies

Tournament

India

Pakistan

ICC World Test Championship

0

0

ICC Cricket World Cup

2

1

ICC T20 World Cup

1

1

ICC Champions Trophy

2

1

Total

5

3

India Tv - India vs Pakistan

Image Source : GETTYIndia vs Pakistan 2019 ODI World Cup

India vs Pakistan Most T20I Runs

Name

Matches

Runs

HS

Average

SR

100s

50s

Virat Kohli

9

406

78*

67.66

119.06

0

4

Mohammad Rizwan

3

193

79*

96.50

130.40

0

2

Shoaib Malik

9

164

57*

27.33

103.79

0

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

India vs Pakistan in Most T20I Wickets

Name

Matches

Wickets

BBI

Average

Economy

SR

Umar Gul

6

11

4/37

16.18

8.27

11.7

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

6

10

4/26

16.70

7.59

13.2

Irfan Pathan

3

6

3/16

11.00

6.00

11.00

