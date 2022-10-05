IND vs PAK Records: All you need to know about India vs Pakistan clash and key stats

Highlights
- India and Pakistan are all set to meet on Sunday, October 23 at MCG
- Pakistan won the last meeting between the sides in the 2021 World Cup by 10 wickets
- The teams ended all square in the Asia Cup as both won one match each
The India vs Pakistan clash is all set to take center stage as the epicenter of the cricketing world will be the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. The two giants of the game will get ready for the latest installment of the rivalry and the World Cup stage will once again get glittered on Diwali eve. So, with a close eye on the rivalry and an intensifying battle over the years here is a look at all the records between India and Pakistan.
In the all-time records for most wins, it is Pakistan who stand superior as they have won 88 of the 202 matches between the sides. India however have won most T20I matches with 7 in 11.
India vs Pakistan all-time record
|
Format
|
Matches played
|
India won
|
Pakistan won
|
Draw/Tie/No Result
|
Test
|
59
|
9
|
12
|
38
|
ODI
|
132
|
55
|
73
|
4
|
T20I
|
11
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
Total
|
202
|
71
|
88
|
43
Despite Pakistan’s win in last T20 World Cup, India still have upper hand with 11 wins in 13 matches while the tie in 2007 World Cup also went India’s way.
India vs Pakistan in World Cup
|
Tournament
|
Matches played
|
India won
|
Pakistan won
|
Draw/Tie/No result
|
World Cup
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
T20 World Cup
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
Total
|
13
|
11
|
1
|
1
India vs Pakistan in World Cup ICC Trophies
|
Tournament
|
India
|
Pakistan
|
ICC World Test Championship
|
0
|
0
|
ICC Cricket World Cup
|
2
|
1
|
ICC T20 World Cup
|
1
|
1
|
ICC Champions Trophy
|
2
|
1
|
Total
|
5
|
3
India vs Pakistan Most T20I Runs
|
Name
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Average
|
SR
|
100s
|
50s
|
Virat Kohli
|
9
|
406
|
78*
|
67.66
|
119.06
|
0
|
4
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
3
|
193
|
79*
|
96.50
|
130.40
|
0
|
2
|
9
|
164
|
57*
|
27.33
|
103.79
|
0
|
1
India vs Pakistan in Most T20I Wickets
|
Name
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
BBI
|
Average
|
Economy
|
SR
|
Umar Gul
|
6
|
11
|
4/37
|
16.18
|
8.27
|
11.7
|
6
|
10
|
4/26
|
16.70
|
7.59
|
13.2
|
Irfan Pathan
|
3
|
6
|
3/16
|
11.00
|
6.00
|
11.00