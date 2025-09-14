IND vs PAK Playing XIs: India-Pakistan go unchanged as Arshdeep Singh, Haris Rauf stay out in Asia Cup clash India and Pakistan clash against each other in their second matches of the Asia Cup 2025. India defeated the UAE in their opener, while Pakistan got the better of Oman in their first match.

New Delhi:

IND vs PAK Playing XIs: Despite the calls of boycott, arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet each other in the Asia Cup 2025. The two arch-rivals clash against each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as their rivalry takes the stage yet again.

India and Pakistan began their campaigns with wins in their first matches. While India made light work of the UAE in their opener, Pakistan defeated Oman in their curtain raiser despite their batters faltering big time.

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss in the high-octane clash and captain Salman Agha opted to bat first. Both teams go unchanged into the contest. "Going to bat first. We've been playing good cricket, very excited. Looks like a slow wicket. Just want to bat first and put runs on the board. Same side. Have been here for 20-odd days and are used to the conditions," Pakistan captain Salman said at the toss.

Meanwhile, India skipper Suryakumar stated that he wanted to bowl first anyhow. "We were looking to bowl first, happy with it. We played just one strip away, was a nice wicket and better to bat on in the night. It's humid so hoping for some dew. Same team," Surya said at the toss.

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan's Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed