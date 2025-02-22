IND vs PAK Pitch Report, Champions Trophy 2025: How will surface at Dubai play? With India all set to take on Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, let us have a look at the how pitch could play in the upcoming clash.

The stage is set for the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan. Both sides will lock horns in the 5th game of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, February 22. The two teams have gotten off to contrasting starts in the competition.

Where the Indian team managed to register an emphatic victory in their first game of the campaign, Pakistan failed to do so, suffering a hefty loss against New Zealand in the season opener. The game against India has become a do-or-die clash for the hosts, and ahead of the match, there have been several discussions on the nature of the pitch that could be in play.

On the other hand, the Indian team will be flying high with confidence ahead of the Pakistan clash. After an ODI series clean sweep against England and a win against Bangladesh in their first game of the Champions Trophy, the Men in Blue will hope to keep their winning run alive.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report:

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is one that is expected to be beneficial to the spinners. A low pitch in play, the batters should look to stay patient in the early stages of the clash and accelerate on the back end.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - The ODI Numbers Game

Total matches: 59

Matches won batting first: 22

Matches won bowling first: 35

Average 1st innings score: 218

Average 2nd innings score: 192

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.