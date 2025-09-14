IND vs PAK: Pakistan likely to make one change for marquee Asia Cup clash, here's probable XI Pakistan are likely to make just one change to the match against India. Haris Rauf, who warmed the bench in the match against Oman in the Asia Cup, is likely to make a return. Despite so, the Salman Agha-led side will have to pull up its socks to challenge India.

Dubai:

Pakistan defeated Oman by 93 runs in their opening game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Green struggled with the bat for most of the time, as barring Mohammad Haris, no other batter looked comfortable on the slow and sluggish surface of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Against Oman, who are a much weaker side, the Salman Ali Agha-led side posted only 160 runs in the first innings.

Against India, Pakistan will have to put on a better show to compete in the middle. Notably, two of their batters, Saim Ayub and captain Agha, scored a golden duck, while opener Sahibzada Farhan scored at a strike rate of 100, which is not enough in the shortest format of the game. Batting at number six, Mohammad Nawaz also made nine runs off just 15 balls, which is a massive concern, to say the least.

However, Pakistan are unlikely to make any changes to their batting unit. The team management is expected to back the same group, but they need to produce a better performance to give themselves a chance against a much higher-quality side like India.

Changes in bowling unit

Pakistan are very likely to alter their bowling unit against India. Haris Rauf, who was benched in the match against Oman, is likely to return to the playing XI. However, it needs to be seen if the team drops a spinner to make room for Rauf, or else Faheem Ashraf gets dropped for the ace pacer. Another inclusion could be that of Hasan Ali. However, Pakistan are very unlikely to play more than two pacers on a spin-friendly surface.

Pakistan possible playing XI - Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed