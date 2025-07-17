IND vs PAK on July 20 in WCL 2025, Yuvraj Singh to lead India in historic clash The second edition of the World Championship of Legends is set to commence on July 18. Legendary cricketers are set to roll back the clock for the next two weeks. Moreover, the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is also scheduled to take place on July 20 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Birmingham:

World Championship of Legends is back, and legendary cricketers will roll back the clock over the next two weeks. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is also scheduled to take place on July 20 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Yuvraj Singh will lead India Champions, while Shahid Afridi is the captain of Pakistan Champions.

India are the defending champions as they lifted the trophy last year, beating Pakistan in the title clash. In the final, Pakistan batted first but only managed to post 156 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets. Anureet Singh was the best bowler for India, returning with three wickets for 36 runs. In response, India started poorly but rode on Robin Uthappa's 50 runs off 30 balls while Yusuf Pathan also smashed 30 runs off 16 balls to chase down the target with five balls and as many wickets in hand.

Pakistan defeated India in league stage

However, Pakistan had emerged victorious in the league stage, beating India by a massive margin of 68 runs. They had posted a mammoth total of 243 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs before restricting India to to 175 runs, winning the clash by 68 runs.

What will happen this year in IND vs PAK?

Several new players have joined the rivalry this year as the India Champions have cricketers like Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, and Shikhar Dhawan, among many others. Pakistan Champions have been bolstered by the addition of Sarfaraz Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Khan and Aamer Yamin, among others.

When and where to watch the IND vs PAK WCL 2025 clash?

The marquee India vs Pakistan clash at WCL 2025 will be telecast live on Star Sports. Live streaming of this encounter will be available on Fancode in India.

