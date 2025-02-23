IND vs PAK match prediction: Who will win the crucial Champions Trophy 2025 encounter in Dubai? The sheer one-sidedness of the contest in recent times and how both teams played in their respective opening encounters in the Champions Trophy has sort of taken the sheen off the build-up for the contest. Can Pakistan turn up and challenge India, who are expected to win the game?

Is it just another game? When the who's who of fraternity, administration, cricketing body, celebrities and leaders gather for a cricket match, it ceases to exist as 'just another game'. India and Pakistan will renew their cricketing rivalry in Dubai in the Champions Trophy, the only competition where the defending champions have had a wood over the Men in Blue. However, it has been eight years since the final of the 2017 edition of the competition and the two teams are starkly different in form, quality and the overall contest in recent times.

India have begun the tournament with a win while Pakistan are already in a must-win situation, such is the format of this short-sharp competition. Pakistan have their Man of the Final in 2017 ruled out of the tournament, who was sort of the only enforcer in a batting line-up filled with anchors. Can Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq turn the tide when it matters the most?

India, on the other hand, will hope for more of the same having already acclimatised themselves to the conditions in Dubai and getting past the horrors of the 2017 encounter.

Who will win IND vs PAK match: Pakistan have been doing well in the ODIs in recent times, actually they have been playing the most number of matches in the format since October but given the form of a couple of batters and their inability to handle pressure in big games might just pip India ahead. Even though the Champions Trophy has been the only ICC tournament where Pakistan have had a wood over their arch-rivals India have already played a match in Dubai and know the conditions just a bit better than their opponents.

India are also in very good form since the India-England series and expect them to roll over the Men in Green and square the head-to-head in the Champions Trophy.