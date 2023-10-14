Saturday, October 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: India aim to maintain spotless record against Pakistan in Ahmedabad
Live now

IND vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: India aim to maintain spotless record against Pakistan in Ahmedabad

IND vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash, probably the biggest game in world cricket on the biggest stage is here, taking place at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad. India are 7-0 ahead and will hope that the spotless record is maintained.

Written By : Anshul Gupta, Aditya Kukalyekar
New Delhi
Updated on: October 14, 2023 12:27 IST
India take on Pakistan in their third match of the ICC
Image Source : INDIA TV India take on Pakistan in their third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 14

IND vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: India aim to maintain spotless record against Pakistan in Ahmedabad

IND vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: The clash of the titans, the arch-rivals playing an ODI for the first time in India in a decade, an India-Pakistan match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in front of over 1.3 Lakh fans - it just can't get bigger than this. A ceremony especially for the India-Pakistan game, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is banking on one of the oldest rivalries to reignite the hype and buzz of the tournament amid a dwindling crowd and viewership. The tournament has had a so-so start and if the match on Saturday, October 14 is anything close to the one we witnessed in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, the fans in the stadium and in homes will get their money's worth. Both teams have started on a good note with two wins in their respective games and a third win on the trot will be on India and Pakistan's minds. Follow all the live updates as the ceremony kicks off at 12:30 PM IST before the game at 2 PM.

Live Scorecard

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 14, 2023 12:27 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Suspense over Shubman Gill's participation remains

    Shubman Gill is 99 per cent fit, said skipper Rohit Sharma on the eve of the match in the press conference. Will that remaining one per cent be ignored or prove to be detrimanetal to Gill's partipation? That we will know only at the toss.

  • Oct 14, 2023 12:21 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Who will it be tonight?

  • Oct 14, 2023 12:19 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India 7-0 Pakistan and the aim will be to make it 8-0

    It has been a tremendous record for India against Pakistan in Cricket World Cup history. The streak in T20 World Cup broke in 2021 and taking inspiration from the same, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that there's always a first time. Will it be this time around for Pakistan, that too in India? Remember India's first win against Pakistan in World Cup was back in 1992, in the edition with the Men in Green won, which tells you about the Men in Blue's domination against the arch-rivals.

  • Oct 14, 2023 12:17 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    The match will be preceded by a song and dance ceremony

    A song and dance ceremony featuring who's who of Hindi music industry, from Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh to Sunidhi Chauhan, will be entertaining a huge crowd at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The ceremony begins at 12:30 PM IST. There is another such ceremony in store with singers Darshan Rawal and Neha Kakkar set to perform in the mid-innings break.

  • Oct 14, 2023 12:11 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated Ind vs Pak clash

    It has been a long wait but the fans of both nations, celebrities, and everyone from all walks of life will be glued to their TV sets in anticipation of what could be a major game, not just from the rivalry point of view but also from the tournament's, given both teams have four points from two matches.

  • Oct 14, 2023 12:08 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    It's India vs Pakistan time - the biggest match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

    Nine days, 11 matches and New Zealand at the top - the ICC Cricket World Cup has gotten off to a sleeper start so far. Australia haven't turned up, India and South Africa have and Pakistan are just breathing down their necks. And on the 10th day, it's time for India vs Pakistan.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News