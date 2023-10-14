IND vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: India aim to maintain spotless record against Pakistan in Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill is 99 per cent fit, said skipper Rohit Sharma on the eve of the match in the press conference. Will that remaining one per cent be ignored or prove to be detrimanetal to Gill's partipation? That we will know only at the toss.
It has been a tremendous record for India against Pakistan in Cricket World Cup history. The streak in T20 World Cup broke in 2021 and taking inspiration from the same, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that there's always a first time. Will it be this time around for Pakistan, that too in India? Remember India's first win against Pakistan in World Cup was back in 1992, in the edition with the Men in Green won, which tells you about the Men in Blue's domination against the arch-rivals.
A song and dance ceremony featuring who's who of Hindi music industry, from Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh to Sunidhi Chauhan, will be entertaining a huge crowd at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The ceremony begins at 12:30 PM IST. There is another such ceremony in store with singers Darshan Rawal and Neha Kakkar set to perform in the mid-innings break.
It has been a long wait but the fans of both nations, celebrities, and everyone from all walks of life will be glued to their TV sets in anticipation of what could be a major game, not just from the rivalry point of view but also from the tournament's, given both teams have four points from two matches.
Nine days, 11 matches and New Zealand at the top - the ICC Cricket World Cup has gotten off to a sleeper start so far. Australia haven't turned up, India and South Africa have and Pakistan are just breathing down their necks. And on the 10th day, it's time for India vs Pakistan.
