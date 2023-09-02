Saturday, September 02, 2023
     
  IND vs PAK Live Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan greatest rivalry resumes in Sri Lanka's Pallekele
IND vs PAK Live Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's India face Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2023.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2023 12:54 IST
IND vs PAK Live Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's India will take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the 3rd match of Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The two teams collide in an ODI contest for the first time since ODI World Cup in 2019. Pakistan have began their Asia Cup campaign in style with a thumping win over Nepal, while the Men in Blue kickstart their campaign in the continental tournament. Follow for all the live updates of the match.

  • Sep 02, 2023 12:51 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    How's the weather now

    The weather looks kind as of now. Some Twitter users stated that was drizzling in Pallekele but visuals from Sri Lanka cricket remind me of the famous song from 3 Idiots - "Aal izz well". Clouds were hovering over the Pallekele stadium and covers were also in place. But in a video shared by Sri Lanka Cricket, they were taken off.

  • Sep 02, 2023 12:41 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Where to the teams stand right now?

    Pakistan have played one match in the tournament and that was a proper cakewalk against Nepal. Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmad stood tall with centuries and a fine display by the bowlers handed Pakistan a big 238-run win in the opener. They occupy the top spot in Group A and India will begin their campaign in the tournament.

  • Sep 02, 2023 12:26 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Biggest cricket spectacle unfolds in Asia Cup

    India vs Pakistan, a match lakhs and crores of people keep waiting in anticipation. The two Asian Giants are all set to resume to the biggest rivalry on the cricket field as Sri Lanka's Pallekele will witness some of the finest players in action. World No.1 Pakistan face the World No.3 side India in a fight for the Asia Cup but an eye on the World Cup too. The Asian trophy is a dress rehearsal for the upcoming cricket extravaganza in India. So sit back at your comfort as I Varun Malik along with Aditya Kukalyekar, will bring you all the updates from the high-octane clash.

