IND vs PAK Live Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan greatest rivalry resumes in Sri Lanka's Pallekele

India vs Pakistan, a match lakhs and crores of people keep waiting in anticipation. The two Asian Giants are all set to resume to the biggest rivalry on the cricket field as Sri Lanka's Pallekele will witness some of the finest players in action. World No.1 Pakistan face the World No.3 side India in a fight for the Asia Cup but an eye on the World Cup too. The Asian trophy is a dress rehearsal for the upcoming cricket extravaganza in India. So sit back at your comfort as I Varun Malik along with Aditya Kukalyekar, will bring you all the updates from the high-octane clash.