IND vs PAK Live Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan greatest rivalry resumes in Sri Lanka's Pallekele

IND vs PAK Live Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan greatest rivalry resumes in Sri Lanka's PallekeleIND vs PAK Live Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's India will take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the 3rd match of Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The two teams collide in an ODI contest for the first time since ODI World Cup in 2019. Pakistan have began their Asia Cup campaign in style with a thumping win over Nepal, while the Men in Blue kickstart their campaign in the continental tournament. Follow for all the live updates of the match.