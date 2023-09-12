IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav breaks multiple records with his second five-wicket haul in ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kuldeep Yadav picked up second five-wicket haul of his ODI career on Monday

Team India registered a thumping win over Pakistan in their Super Four encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup. India posted a mammoth total of 356 runs for the loss of two wickets in theiur 50 overs and then ended up skittling the arch-rivals for just 128 runs to seal a massive 228-run victory. Kuldeep Yadav was the star for India with the ball returning with figures of 5/25 in his eight overs.

The left-arm wrist-spinner bamboozled Pakistan batters with his variations to register second five-wicket haul in his ODI career. He has so far picked 146 wickets at an average of 26.05 and an economy of 5.12. As far as the records are concerned, Kuldeep became only the third Indian spinner to register a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODIs. His figures of 5/25 are also the second best vs Pakistan in the 50-over format as he eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar who had registered figures of 5/50 in Kochi in 2005.

Arshad Ayub is at the top in this aspect with figures of 5/21 back in 1988 Asia Cup against Pakistan. Notably, this was also the last time an Indian bowler picked up a fifer in the ODI Asia Cup. Kuldeep Yadav ended the drought after 35 massive years to become only the second bowler from India to pick up a five-wicket haul in the Asian tournament. Kuldeep yadav was delighted while speaking after the match and credited the conistent chances he has ben getting over the last 18 months in the format. "Very happy at the moment. It is the consistency from the last one and half years, I have got my rhythm back and am enjoying my bowling.

"It is good to get five wickets, I am just thinking about bowling on a good length. It is amazing to get 5 wickets in ODIs or Tests. I have my plans when playing against the top sides. I have played against them (Pakistan) in 2019 and know their strengths, but I bowled to my strengths. I am focusing on bowling wicket to wicket, good sides try to sweep or slog sweep or sweep and give me a chance to get wickets," he said.

Best ODI figures by Indian spinner vs Pakistan

Arshad Ayub - 5/21 in Dhaka, 1988

Kuldeep Yadav - 5/25 in Colombo, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar - 5/50 in Kochi, 2005

Indian bowlers to pick up a five-wicket haul in ODI Asia Cup

Arshad Ayub - 5/21 vs Pakistan in Dhaka, 1988

Kuldeep Yadav - 5/25 vs Pakistan in Colombo, 2023

