KL Rahul's extraordinary six vs Shadab leaves Virat Kohli in disbelief, Rohit has hand on his head - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli was in disbelief after KL Rahul's majestic six against Shadab Khan

Team India are taking on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours and Virat Kohli and KL Rahul starred for the Men in Blue in as they posted a massive score of 356 runs on the board. Kohli and Rahul slammed centuries as the duo stitched an unbeaten partnership of 233 runs as Team India utilised the absence of pacer Haris Rauf to the fullest.

While Kohli's 47th ODI century overshadowed the proceedings, Rahul's innings can't be discounted one bit as the wicketkeeper batter was playing his first competitive game in nearly four months and timed his innings to perfection. After the game resumed on the reserve day, Rahul was watchful and took his own sweet time because he knew that he could cover up.

After the 30th over, Rahul began hitting and punished both Shadab Khan and part-timer Iftikhar Ahmed. He kept sweeping and kept accumulating the boundaries. However, one of his shots made even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's jaws drop.

On the second delivery of the 15th over, Shadab dropped it full outside the off-stump and Rahul danced down the track to come to the pitch of the delivery and used his wrists to flick it for an 84-metre six over mid-wicket. Virat Kohli was in disbelief and the camera panned on to Rohit Sharma, who had his hand on his head seeing Rahul time that shot brilliantly. Even the bowler, Shadab had a smile on his face as Rahul played probably the shot of the match.

The reactions of both Kohli and Rohit have gone viral on social media. Watch the video here:

Kohli and Rahul after the 30-over mark went into overdrive mode as the last 20 overs yielded 181 runs and India lost no wickets. 357 would be a massive run-chase for Pakistan and they will hope to get as close to the traget as possible.

Latest Cricket News