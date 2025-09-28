IND vs PAK: India show massive faith in Shivam Dube as 'part-timer' does a career-first in Asia Cup final Shivam Dube replaced Hardik Pandya in India's playing XI for the Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Despite Hardik missing, India went in with just one frontline pacer and Dube as the second, while dropping both Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

Dubai:

Team India showed a little too much faith in the bowling skills of the all-rounder Shivam Dube as he came back into the playing XI for the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 28, against Pakistan. Dube replaced Hardik Pandya, who couldn't recover in time for the final after suffering cramps during the dead rubber against Sri Lanka on Friday and surprisingly, India chose to add an extra batter in Rinku Singh as well as a part-timer in Dube in place of the two seamers, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

That meant Dube opened the bowling for the first time in his entire cricketing career, in any format against any opposition, having played 25 first-class games, 60 List-A matches and 174 T20 games, including 40 for India. India have kept their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on from the end, in the second over.

To his credit, Dube bowled five dot balls in the first over, before going for a boundary on the remaining one. And came back well to just concede eight runs off the next over. Surprisingly, it was Bumrah who went for runs on Sunday as Sahibzada Farhan hit him for a couple of lusty blows as Pakistan remained unscathed in the powerplay.

Farhan took some time initially, but ended up scoring a 38-ball 57, which helped Pakistan be in a position to get to 170-180, which would be a strong total on a slightly sluggish Dubai wicket.

Earlier, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav decided to bowl first, suggesting that his side has chased better in the tournament and would want to keep the run going on a wicket which didn't look as flat as it was on Friday against Sri Lanka but still had enough runs in it to keep both sides interested.

India's playing XI for Asia Cup final: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy