IND vs PAK: India asked to bat first as captains avoid handshake at toss in U19 World Cup 2026 With India U19 taking on Pakistan U19 in the Super Sixes stage of the U19 World Cup 2026, the toss caught many headlines as both captains avoided a handshake at the toss due to the ongoing political tensions between the two countries.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

India U19 take on Pakistan U19 in the Super Sixes clash of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026. The two sides locked horns at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 1. The clash began with Pakistan winning the toss and the side opting to bowl first.

With the result of the toss, one of the biggest moments has been that both captains once again avoided a handshake during the toss. India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousuf discussed their playing XIs ahead of the game and revealed their decisions, but did not shake each other’s hands.

The same has become the norm in India-Pakistan matches ever since India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with the Pakistan skipper in the Asia Cup 2025 due to ever-growing political tensions between the two countries. The same trend has continued with India A refusing to shake hands with Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, and the youth team following in their footsteps too.

Ayush Mhatre reflected on the lineup at the toss

Having lost the toss, India U19 skipper Ayush Mhatre came forward and talked about how they were looking to bat first anyway and how confident they feel ahead of the clash.

“We would've batted first. Boys are doing well. We are confident. Sunny day, first three games there was rain. Last two games there was good weather. Udhav Mohan out, Deepesh comes in,” Mhatre said at the toss.

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Hamza Zahoor(w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza

India U19 (Playing XI): Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

