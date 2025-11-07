Live IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes Live Score: Binny dismisses Sadaqat, Pakistan lose first wicket in 87-run chase India vs Pakistan Live: India will be up against Pakistan in their opening game of the Hong Kong Sixes. Pakistan have already won a game and will be bowling first yet again as Dinesh Karthik and Co will have their task cut out, having seen what the Abbas Afridi-led side did to Kuwait.

Hong Kong:

IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes Match No 9 Live Updates: India haven't been a consistent performer in the Hong Kong Sixes, given most of the seasons have featured retired and out-of-favour players, who don't have the match practice as they would have liked. In 20 editions, India have won the title just once and qualified for the finals on the other two occasions, but with Dinesh Karthik at the helm and featuring the likes of Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny in the line-up, the Men in Blue will be hoping for better results this time around.

On the other hand, there's Pakistan, who chased down 124 in a thriller against Kuwait and will be gunning to make two in two ahead of the quarter-finals. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs PAK match-

