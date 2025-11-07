Advertisement
  4. IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes Live Score: Binny dismisses Sadaqat, Pakistan lose first wicket in 87-run chase

India vs Pakistan Live: India will be up against Pakistan in their opening game of the Hong Kong Sixes. Pakistan have already won a game and will be bowling first yet again as Dinesh Karthik and Co will have their task cut out, having seen what the Abbas Afridi-led side did to Kuwait.

Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Published: , Updated:
Hong Kong:

IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes Match No 9 Live Updates: India haven't been a consistent performer in the Hong Kong Sixes, given most of the seasons have featured retired and out-of-favour players, who don't have the match practice as they would have liked. In 20 editions, India have won the title just once and qualified for the finals on the other two occasions, but with Dinesh Karthik at the helm and featuring the likes of Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny in the line-up, the Men in Blue will be hoping for better results this time around.

On the other hand, there's Pakistan, who chased down 124 in a thriller against Kuwait and will be gunning to make two in two ahead of the quarter-finals. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs PAK match-

Live Match Scorecard

  • 1:52 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    16 off Shahbaz Nadeem's over!

    Abdul Samad has finished the over on a high with a six and a four and Pakistan are back on course of chasing down 87 against India.

  • 1:48 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Binny bowls a fine over, concedes just 7

    Stuart Binny has bowled a rather metronomic over, conceding just seven runs off it and took one wicket. Can India hope?

  • 1:45 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    WICKET! Stuart Binny strikes

    Maaz Sadaqat tried to hit over the mid-wicket, but a running Dinesh Karthik guarded the boundary nicely to cut short the left-hander's wicket and India have their first breakthrough.

  • 1:43 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan smoke 18 off the first over!

    Pakistan have gotten into their act from the first over itself. There were a couple of good deliveries from Abhimanyu Mithun, but those two sixes cost India in the opening over.

  • 1:42 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can India defend this?

    87 feels like an under-par score but India would like to take some inspiration from Bangladesh, who defended 75 against Sri Lanka in the previous game.

  • 1:38 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Just 12 off the final over, India finish with 86!

    Maaz Sadaqat was fittingly given the second over and India have scored just 12 runs in their finak over to finish with a score of 86, which feels a bit under-par, given the teams have chased down 120-plus easily.

  • 1:31 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    4, 6, 4 and out! Chipli departs

    Bharat Chipli departs for 24 off 13, just when he had started to go for his shots. It was a slow start from Chipli, but he hit a six and a couple of fours off medium pacer Samad to increase his and the Indian team's scoring rate.

  • 1:29 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Just 7 off the fourth over! Pakistan ahead

    Despite two wickets, India were able to get 16 runs off Muhammad Shahzad's over, however, Maaz Sadaqat has been able to bowl a quiet over, conceding just 7 off it. India are 57/2 after four overs.

  • 1:26 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    WICKET! Another one for Shahzad

    Stuart Binny scored a boundary on his first ball, but now has mistimed a lofted shot on the off side as Shahzad gets his second off the over.

  • 1:25 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    WICKET! Uthappa departs

    Muhammad Shahzad has struck Robin Uthappa LBW in front and Pakistan have their man. Uthappa was going really well at 28 off 11 but has to depart and India have lost their first wicket.

  • 1:21 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Uthappa, Chipli go hammer and tongs in the second over

    A couple of sixes, a four and a couple of extras meant India accumulated 23 runs off the second over of the innings, bowled by Pakistan skipper Abbas Afridi. Chipli hasn't gotten the timing, but Uthappa has been able to score those runs for India, which they need to feel comfortable, having been put in to bat.

  • 1:14 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India score 11 in the first over

    A six and a four, alongside a watchful start and India have begun safely with Robin Uthappa playing the entire first over of Shahid Aziz. Given how Pakistan fared in their first game, India need to do a little more.

  • 1:12 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Here we go! Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli out in the middle for India

    Robin Uthappa will take strike for India as the Men in Blue look to post a huge score on the board, with Bharat Chipli partnering him at the other end. Shahid Aziz has the ball in his hand for Pakistan.

  • 1:10 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan's playing 6

    Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shahzad, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Shahid Aziz

  • 1:10 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India's Playing 6

    Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Bharath Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem

  • 1:10 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan opt to bowl first

    Pakistan have opted to bowl first and will be keen to replicate their heroics of their first match. On the other hand, India will hope to get a big first-innings score.

     

  • 1:07 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    What's the format and what are the rules?

    - The matches will be of 6-overs per-side.

    - Each bowler, except the wicket-keeper, bowls one over, with one allowed to bowl two.

    - A batter retires after reaching 50 runs. He can return to bat if all the other batters are dismissed or have retired.

    - If the fifth wicket falls before the end of the innings, the unbeaten batter continues to bat. The latest batter to be dismissed acts as a runner for the unbeaten batter, who will take the strike for each delivery from there on.

  • 1:05 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan chase down 124 in their opening game

    It needed a superhuman effort from Pakistan to chase down 124 against Kuwait in their opening Group C encounter. At 43/1 after three overs, Pakistan had their backs against the wall before skipper Abbas Afridi turned the tide, with a 12-ball 55, hitting eight sixes, including six in one over, before Shahid Aziz smashed 23 off the last five to take Pakistan over the line. 

  • 1:01 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the Hong Kong Sixes, Match No 9 between India and Pakistan

    India will be up against Pakistan in their first match of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Kowloon in Hong Kong. Hong Kong Sixes hasn't been an auspicious tournament for the Men in Blue, having won the title just once in 20 editions and having qualified for the final two other occasions. With Dinesh Karthik at the helm and a few different faces, India will aim for a different result this time around as they kick off their campaign against the arch-rivals.

