IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes Match No 9 Live Updates: India haven't been a consistent performer in the Hong Kong Sixes, given most of the seasons have featured retired and out-of-favour players, who don't have the match practice as they would have liked. In 20 editions, India have won the title just once and qualified for the finals on the other two occasions, but with Dinesh Karthik at the helm and featuring the likes of Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny in the line-up, the Men in Blue will be hoping for better results this time around.
On the other hand, there's Pakistan, who chased down 124 in a thriller against Kuwait and will be gunning to make two in two ahead of the quarter-finals. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs PAK match-