IND vs PAK: Harsha Bhogle celebrates 40 years of cricket commentary on India vs Pakistan Super Four clash date

IND vs PAK: Famous commentator Harsha Bhogle celebrates his 40-year anniversary in cricket commentary on a special date in 2023. Bhogle, who is hailed as the 'voice of cricket', marked his 40 years in International cricket as a commentator on 10th September 2023, the day when India face Pakistan in their Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2023.

Bhogle has been lauded for his cricketing sense, knowledge and presentation skills. The 62-year-old has been witness to many big occasions and his voice during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash remains in the memories of many fans. Marking the occasion of 40 years in cricket, Bhogle shared a special post on Instagram.

"40 years ago today. My first ODI. Still remember that young man trying frantically to get opportunities. And a kind producer from DD-Hyd giving him this break. I sat on a roller the previous evening, in a simple t-shirt, doing the curtain raiser. And got two commentary stints the next day. Over the next 14 months, I got to do two more ODIs and a test match. Gratitude. made his debut in the cricket commentary during an India vs Pakistan game on 10th September 1983," Bhogle wrote on Instagram.

Notably, his first game as a cricket commentator was the India vs Pakistan clash in 1983. Bhogle stated that he got to call for two more ODIs and a Test match in the next four months. Bhogle has been witness to some great cricket memories. His stint during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup game still gives goosebumps to many. When Virat Kohli hit a straight lofted shot over Haris Rauf's head, Bhogle put the fabulous shots in the words, "Kohli goes down the ground, Kohli goes out of the ground. What a sensational hit by Virat Kohli."

