IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav achieve huge personal feat with impressive show against Pakistan India stars Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav achieved huge personal milestones with their excellent bowling performance in the Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan.

The Indian team put in an excellent performance in the first innings of their clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides locked horns in the much-anticipated clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

The clash began with Pakistan coming in to bat first after winning the toss. Aiming to post a big total on the scoreboard, Pakistan failed to do so as the hosts were constantly put under pressure through the Men in Blue's excellent bowling performance.

The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya were stars of the show. Kuldeep took three wickets, alongside Pandya, who struck twice and limited Pakistan to a score of 241 runs. Through their spells against the Men in Green, both Pandya and Kuldeep have reached huge personal milestones. Pandya’s two-wicket spell meant that the star all-rounder completed 200 wickets in international cricket.

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav's three-wicket spell saw him complete 300 wickets in international cricket. Both bowlers' performances in the first innings saw Pakistan crumble under pressure. The Men in Green saw openers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq depart after scoring 23 and 10 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan attempted to stabilise the innings, scoring 62 and 46 runs, respectively.

However, after the set batters' dismissal, the remaining batters could not amount to much. Agha Salman and Tayyab Tahir were dismissed cheaply, alongside Khushdil Shah, who added 38 runs on the board. In the first innings of the game, Pakistan posted a total of 241 runs. It is interesting to note that Pakistan have already lost their first game of the Champions Trophy 2025, facing a defeat against New Zealand. On the other hand, India managed to register a win in their first game of the tournament, and the side looks set for another good showing against Pakistan.