IND vs PAK: Handshake row spills into Women's World Cup as Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana maintain distance Pakistan's Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to field on a humid day in Colombo against the arch-rivals India in both teams' respective second game of the Women's World Cup. India were coming off a win against the co-hosts Sri Lanka, while Pakistan lost to Bangladesh.

Colombo:

India and Pakistan captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana maintained distance as the handshake row spilled into the Women's World Cup from the Asia Cup, with the two nations taking on each other in cricket matches (men and women) for the last four weeks in the aftermath of the cross-border conflict in April-May. Pakistan's Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to field first.

After her chat with the broadcaster Mel Jones, she left from the other side, before Harmanpreet came up to Jones for her chat and there was no interaction between the two captains in the World Cup match on Sunday, October 5. Both captains wanted to field first considering the overcast conditions in Colombo, but Harmanpreet didn't mind batting first, taking confidence from how the team performed in their tournament opener against Sri Lanka.

The context

The handshake snub began in the Asia Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan on September 14 when Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off without shaking hands with their counterparts. The Pakistan team waited but the Indian players didn't come out of the dressing room. It led to Pakistan skipper Salman Agha not going to the presentation ceremony. Thereafter, Surya confirmed in the press conference that it was a collective call, which the whole team took, before dedicating that win to the Indian armed forces and the victims of the Pahalgam attacks.

The whole episode snowballed into a variety of antics and theatrics in the next two games between the two sides, sucking the joy of the cricket which was played and the two teams went on to play a thrilling final but the whole off-field saga marred the Asia Cup.

The BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, confirmed a few days ago that there will be no change in the stance, hence, the Indian women's team would follow whatever was decided during the Asia Cup. It will be interesting to see whether it continues until after the game ends as well or not, given it's an ICC match in the World Cup, no less.

As far as the game was concerned, Colombo has been a bit wet in the last couple of days and hence, Pakistan opted to field first, hoping to exploit the early moisture, while both teams made one change each.