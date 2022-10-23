IND vs PAK: From Virat to Babar, here's how key players from India and Pakistan performed against each other

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

India is set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both teams will want to open their campaign at the T20 World cup on a high note by registering a win.

Whether it's Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli or Shaheen Afridi vs Mohammed Shami, the debate is never-ending. But since it's India and Pakistan we are talking about, the debate, arguments, and rebuttals reach a whole different level.

Let's look at how key players have performed so far in all formats of cricket of the high-voltage matches between India and Pakistan.

Virat Kohli's performance against Pakistan in all formats of cricket

Matches played: 22

Runs scored: 942

Highest score: 183

Strike-Rate: 104.89

4s/6s: 92/11

50s/100s: 6/2

Babar Azam's performance against India in all formats of cricket

Matches played: 8

Runs scored: 250

Highest score: 68

Strike-Rate: 89.60

4s/6s: 24/3

50s/100s: 1/0

Rohit Sharma's performance against Pakistan in all formats of cricket

Image Source : APRohit Sharma in action

Matches played: 26

Runs scored: 830

Highest score: 140

Strike-Rate: 92.22

4s/6s: 73/22

50s/100s: 6/2

Mohammad Rizwan's performance against India in all formats of cricket

Image Source : APMohammad Rizwan

Matches played: 3

Runs scored: 193

Highest score: 79

Strike-Rate: 130.40

4s/6s: 16/6

50s/100s: 2/0

Mohammed Shami's performance against Pakistan in all formats of cricket

Matches played: 5

Overs bowled: 35

Wickets taken: 6

Best Bowling in Innings (BBI): 4/35

Runs conceded: 181

Maidens: 5

Shaheen Afridi's performance against India in all formats of cricket

Matches played: 2

Overs bowled: 10

Wickets taken: 3

Best Bowling in Innings (BBI): 3/31

Runs conceded: 73

Maidens: 0

Dinesh Karthik's performance against Pakistan in all formats of cricket

Matches played: 12

Runs scored: 338

Highest score:93

Strike-Rate: 55.04

4s/6s: 43/2

50s/100s: 2/0

The previous time when India faced Pakistan in a World Cup match was in the year 2021 in Dubai. In the match, Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets.

