IND vs PAK: From Virat to Babar, here's how key players from India and Pakistan performed against each other

India is set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both teams will want to open their campaign at the T20 World cup on a high note by registering a win.
Whether it's Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli or Shaheen Afridi vs Mohammed Shami, the debate is never-ending. But since it's India and Pakistan we are talking about, the debate, arguments, and rebuttals reach a whole different level.
Let's look at how key players have performed so far in all formats of cricket of the high-voltage matches between India and Pakistan.
Virat Kohli's performance against Pakistan in all formats of cricket
- Matches played: 22
- Runs scored: 942
- Highest score: 183
- Strike-Rate: 104.89
- 4s/6s: 92/11
- 50s/100s: 6/2
Babar Azam's performance against India in all formats of cricket
- Matches played: 8
- Runs scored: 250
- Highest score: 68
- Strike-Rate: 89.60
- 4s/6s: 24/3
- 50s/100s: 1/0
Rohit Sharma's performance against Pakistan in all formats of cricket
- Matches played: 26
- Runs scored: 830
- Highest score: 140
- Strike-Rate: 92.22
- 4s/6s: 73/22
- 50s/100s: 6/2
Mohammad Rizwan's performance against India in all formats of cricket
- Matches played: 3
- Runs scored: 193
- Highest score: 79
- Strike-Rate: 130.40
- 4s/6s: 16/6
- 50s/100s: 2/0
Mohammed Shami's performance against Pakistan in all formats of cricket
- Matches played: 5
- Overs bowled: 35
- Wickets taken: 6
- Best Bowling in Innings (BBI): 4/35
- Runs conceded: 181
- Maidens: 5
Shaheen Afridi's performance against India in all formats of cricket
- Matches played: 2
- Overs bowled: 10
- Wickets taken: 3
- Best Bowling in Innings (BBI): 3/31
- Runs conceded: 73
- Maidens: 0
Dinesh Karthik's performance against Pakistan in all formats of cricket
- Matches played: 12
- Runs scored: 338
- Highest score:93
- Strike-Rate: 55.04
- 4s/6s: 43/2
- 50s/100s: 2/0
The previous time when India faced Pakistan in a World Cup match was in the year 2021 in Dubai. In the match, Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets.