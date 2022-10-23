Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
IND vs PAK: From Virat to Babar, here's how key players from India and Pakistan performed against each other

Let's look at how key players have performed so far in all formats of cricket of the high-voltage matches between India and Pakistan.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2022 12:17 IST
India is set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both teams will want to open their campaign at the T20 World cup on a high note by registering a win.

Whether it's Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli or Shaheen Afridi vs Mohammed Shami, the debate is never-ending. But since it's India and Pakistan we are talking about, the debate, arguments, and rebuttals reach a whole different level. 

Let's look at how key players have performed so far in all formats of cricket of the high-voltage matches between India and Pakistan.

Virat Kohli's performance against Pakistan in all formats of cricket

  • Matches played: 22
  • Runs scored: 942
  • Highest score: 183
  • Strike-Rate: 104.89
  • 4s/6s: 92/11
  • 50s/100s: 6/2

Babar Azam's performance against India in all formats of cricket

  • Matches played: 8
  • Runs scored: 250
  • Highest score: 68
  • Strike-Rate: 89.60
  • 4s/6s: 24/3
  • 50s/100s: 1/0

Rohit Sharma's performance against Pakistan in all formats of cricket

  • Matches played: 26
  • Runs scored: 830
  • Highest score: 140
  • Strike-Rate: 92.22
  • 4s/6s: 73/22
  • 50s/100s: 6/2

Mohammad Rizwan's performance against India in all formats of cricket

  • Matches played: 3
  • Runs scored: 193
  • Highest score: 79
  • Strike-Rate: 130.40
  • 4s/6s: 16/6
  • 50s/100s: 2/0

Mohammed Shami's performance against Pakistan in all formats of cricket

  • Matches played: 5
  • Overs bowled: 35
  • Wickets taken: 6
  • Best Bowling in Innings (BBI): 4/35
  • Runs conceded: 181
  • Maidens: 5

Shaheen Afridi's performance against India in all formats of cricket

  • Matches played: 2
  • Overs bowled: 10
  • Wickets taken: 3
  • Best Bowling in Innings (BBI): 3/31
  • Runs conceded: 73
  • Maidens: 0

Dinesh Karthik's performance against Pakistan in all formats of cricket

  • Matches played: 12
  • Runs scored: 338
  • Highest score:93
  • Strike-Rate: 55.04
  • 4s/6s: 43/2
  • 50s/100s: 2/0

The previous time when India faced Pakistan in a World Cup match was in the year 2021 in Dubai. In the match, Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets.

