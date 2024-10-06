IND vs PAK: Dodgy India aim to bounce back after car crash in Women's T20 World Cup opener in group of death

Follow us on Image Source : AP India are in a desperation zone already in the Women's T20 World Cup after suffering a heavy loss to New Zealand in the opening game

New Zealand, Dubai and T20 World Cup - these three terms together haven't been auspicious for India. They weren't for the men's team in 2021 and neither for the women a couple of days ago. It was a proper jolt. A sort of defeat that would bring the dead alive. The White Ferns blew India's socks off in their Women's T20 World Cup opener in Dubai on Friday, October 4. The manner of the defeat handed to India was least expected, especially given the form New Zealand were in and the form Women in Blue were coming into the clash.

However, the difference proved to be match practice. India had last played a game two months before the Women's T20 World Cup opener while the White Ferns were battle-hardened having played Auystralia in a three-match T20 series as part of their build-up for the tournament and Sophie Devine, the White Ferns skipper, kept reiterating that even though the results didn't go her teams way, she was happy with the way how her team was treading. And boy, they turned up and how.

India were taken aback in the powerplay itself by how the Kiwi openers Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer took the matter into their hands and got their team off to a flier. India did come back into the game in the middle overs but they were always chasing it and a score of 160 was always going to be a tall ask with the combination they went in with.

India are up against Pakistan on Sunday afternoon in Dubai, who beat Sri Lanka in their opening game. The matches may not have been exciting in the tournament thus far, probably because of the low scores and one-sided nature of the results, however, the results themselves, rather the upsets, have certainly kept everyone interested and the argument that this is the closest Women's T20 World Cup ever, might just be true.

What India need to do?

Win? Well, obviously, India need to get two points on the board and try and get it by as big a margin as possible. A net run rate of -2.9 might come back to bite a bit in the back for India unless they improve and get closer to zero and even in the positive. India's bowling and fielding plans looked lacklustre and that brought about the question, did India play their best line-up? If captain Harmanpreet Kaur is indeed playing at No 3, India might need a finisher in someone like S Sajana because bringing in Yastika Bhatia or Dayalan Hemalatha would mean another rejig in the order.

India will need an extra batter to provide not just a cushion for the top order to go hard but also as a backup in case of a collapse. Bowling? Bowling wasn't as poor as it looked on the field but fielding did cost India a few extra runs, which has been their Achilles Heal.

India vs Pakistan in women's cricket is not a rivalry as it is in the men's game. However, with the outside noise and how the crowd and everyone treats it, the players are bound to feel the pressure and India can't afford to slip up this time around.

India have had wood over Pakistan in recent times, not just in T20Is but also in the Women's T20 World Cup over the years. However, history counts for very little. Three years ago, India were knocked out early in Dubai after defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in Dubai in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The White Ferns have already done their job and the whole of India will hope that history doesn't repeat itself because like their male counterparts, the women too don't have much room apart from winning.

One game doesn't make them a bad team. India will be hurting, they will be wounded and will have to find inspiration amongst each other to bounce back.