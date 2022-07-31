Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs PAK T20: Live streaming details

IND vs Pak, Commonwealth Games T20: Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan T20 at Edgbaston

Live Streaming Details

The T20 match between India and Pakistan will be played today i.e. on July 31, Sunday

Where will this match be played?

The match between the two teams will be played at the Edgbaston Ground in Birmingham.

What time will the match start?

In this match between India and Australia, the toss will be held at 3 pm Indian time, while the first ball will be bowled at 3.30 pm.

On which TV channel will the match be broadcast?

The broadcast rights of the Commonwealth Games are with Sony Sports Network, so the match between India and Australia can be watched on Sony Ten or Sony Six.

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan T20 online?

The match can be streamed live on the Sony Liv app.

India Women Squad

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia

Pakistan Women Squad

Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Gull Feroza

