IND vs PAK Colombo weather report: Will rain spoil high-octane Women's World Cup 2025 clash? India and Pakistan will meet each other in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Eyes will be pinned on the Colombo skies as the weather gods can prevent this clash from taking place. Rain washed out the Sri Lanka vs Australia clash on October 4.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan are all set to face each other in the Women's World Cup 2025, with the clash taking place at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Sunday, October 5.

This will be the fourth straight India-Pakistan meeting on a Sunday, with three previously coming in between the men's teams in the Asia Cup 2025, which the Suryakumar Yadav-led team won by beating the Men in Green in the final.

India began their World Cup campaign with a strong win over Sri Lanka after Deepti Sharma starred with both the bat and the ball. The Women in Blue were put in trouble after having lost a few quick wickets at 124/6, but Deepyi and Amanjot Kaur took the team out of choppy waters and posted 269/8.

Deepti was once again the star with the ball as she took 3/54 in her 10 overs and played a crucial role in the 59-run win by the DLS method.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had a horrific start to their campaign after going down to Bangladesh in their opener in Colombo. The Women in Green were bowled out for 129, before the Bangladesh side chased down the target with seven wickets in hand and 18.5 overs to spare.

India and Pakistan are now gearing up for their 12th meeting in Colombo, with the Indian team enjoying an 11-0 lead. Meanwhile, the weather gods can have a say in Colombo after the Sri Lanka vs Australia clash was washed out on October 4.

R Premadasa Stadium weather report

The weather at the R Premadasa has rain in the air, especially in the morning, with 100% chances of rain at that time. Talking about the hourly updates, there is much respite for the fans with the rain probability going down significantly during the game time.

As per Accuweather, there are 70% chances of precipitation at 11 AM on the matchday, but the probability dips to 20% at 3 PM, the scheduled time of the match to start. The precipitation chances stay at 20% till 5 PM before going further down to 16% at 6 PM, 7% at 7 and 8 PM, 6% at 9 PM and 5% at 10 and 11 PM.

Squads:

Pakistan Women's Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas

India Women's Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry