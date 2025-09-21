IND vs PAK: Casual Mohammad Nawaz departs in humorous manner against India in Asia Cup: Watch Mohammad Nawaz was run out for 21 in a crucial moment vs India after failing to ground his bat and showing no awareness of the fielder. Salman Agha mistimed a shot to square leg, and Suryakumar Yadav’s quick throw caught Nawaz short of the crease.

Dubai:

In a dramatic moment during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash, Mohammad Nawaz was run out in a bizarre fashion, costing Pakistan crucial momentum. Salman Agha played a mistimed swipe off Jasprit Bumrah’s full toss, sending it straight to square leg. While the pair completed one run, both attempted to run a second.

However, the fielder collected the ball well and threw it to the runner’s end, which forced the batters to stop their attempt for a second. Humourously, Nawaz showed a complete lack of awareness, failing to ground his bat and not even watching the fielder. Suryakumar Yadav capitalised, throwing down the stumps to catch Nawaz short. The all-rounder departed for 21 off 19 balls, leaving Pakistan frustrated with a soft dismissal at a vital stage of the innings.

Pakistan post 171 runs on board

Courtesy of several dropped catches from India, Pakistan have posted 171 runs on the board in the first innings. Opener Sahibzada Farhan was dropped twice by Abhishek Sharma as he went on to score 58 runs off 45 balls. None of the other Pakistan batters managed to topple the 21-run mark. For India, Jasprit Bumrah proved extremely costly. The premier pacer, who is known for his consistent, leaked 45 runs off four overs.

However, Shivam Dube had a gun day with the ball, claiming two for 33 runs in his four overs. He conceded 16 runs in his first three overs but leaked 17 in his final spell. However, it was the all-rounder who stole the show in the middle overs and put the brakes on Pakistan’s innings. He ruined their momentum, but regardless India have a tough job with the bat in the second half of the game.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarth