IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar leaves behind Chahal to become outright top wicket-taker for India in T20Is

In the opening match of India against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped Shaheen Afridi's wicket. He raced ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal to become the outright top wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

The following are the top 5 wickets-takers for India in the shortest format of the game:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 86 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal: 85 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah: 70 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin: 66 wickets

Hardik Pandya: 59 wickets

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

