Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar leaves behind Chahal to become outright top wicket-taker for India in T20Is

IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar leaves behind Chahal to become outright top wicket-taker for India in T20Is

In the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped Shaheen Afridi's wicket.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2022 15:39 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Image Source : INDIA TV Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In the opening match of India against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped Shaheen Afridi's wicket. He raced ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal to become the outright top wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

The following are the top 5 wickets-takers for India in the shortest format of the game:

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 86 wickets
  • Yuzvendra Chahal: 85 wickets
  • Jasprit Bumrah: 70 wickets
  • Ravichandran Ashwin: 66 wickets
  • Hardik Pandya: 59 wickets

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News