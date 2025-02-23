IND vs PAK: Axar Patel's excellent fielding catches Imam-ul-Haq short in Dubai | Watch Star India all-rounder Axar Patel pulled off an excellent direct hir run out to dismiss Pakistan's Imam-ul-HAq in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

India and Pakistan gear up for their much-anticipated clash in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. The clash began with Pakistan coming in to bat first, and the side was immediately put under pressure through the Indian team’s brilliance with the ball.

After Hardik Pandya sent star batter Babar Azam packing for just 23 runs, the onus fell onto Saud Shakeel and Imam-ul-Haq's shoulders. However, through yet another excellent moment by the Men in Blue in the field, Pakistan lost yet another wicket.

In the 10th over of the first innings, star India all-rounder Axar Patel pulled off an excellent direct hit run out, which saw Imam-ul-Haq depart on a score of 10 runs in 26 deliveries. Coming into the bowling attack, Kuldeep Yadav bowled a full-length delivery to Imam, which the batter drove onto mid-on. Keen to show intent, Imam hoped for a single. However, Axar Patel’s excellent moment in the field and a direct run-out saw Pakistan lose their second wicket of the game.

More to follow..