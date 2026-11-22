Doha:

Pakistan Shaheens have won the toss and elected to bat first in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 clash in Doha. Shamyl and Sadaqat open the innings for Pakistan. India will be looking for early wickets through Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav.

Meanwhie, India A arrive with serious momentum after dismantling Nepal by 306 runs in their opener. Skipper Tilak Varma and keeper-batter Kumar Kushagra scored a century each in the previous game, before quicks Prince Yadav (5/6) and Harshit Rana (4/16) ripped through the chase. With explosive top-order options in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma alongside Rinku Singh down the order, India's batting depth remains their biggest edge. Both Sooryavanshi and Abhishek will be keen to make an impact after missing out in the opening fixture.

Pakistan Shaheens, led by Abdul Samad, looked equally assured in a 61-run victory over the UAE. Openers Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat made 62 and 53, respectively as laid the platform for a 245-run total before left-arm wrist-spinner Sufyan Muqeem and pacer Ali Raza picked up three wickets apiece to seal the defence.