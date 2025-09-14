IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Dubai Police warns of Rs 7 lakh fine, jail for violations during high-voltage clash Dubai Police enforce strict security with heavy fines and bans as India and Pakistan face off in a high-stakes Asia Cup clash amid political tensions.

Ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Group A clash in the 2025 Asia Cup T20, Dubai Police have announced stringent security measures to ensure public safety and prevent unruly behaviour. Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police, confirmed that special units have been deployed at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where the match will take place on Sunday, September 14.

According to media reports, any acts of violence, throwing objects, or using racist or abusive language could attract a hefty fine of Dh 30,000 (over Rs 7 lakh), and may even lead to imprisonment or deportation.

Banned items: Flags, banners and more

To maintain order, authorities have prohibited a range of items inside the stadium. Spectators are not allowed to carry national flags, banners, umbrellas, large cameras, selfie sticks, flammable substances, or sharp objects. Violations could result in fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

The measures aim to curb tensions between fans and prevent any untoward incidents during the high-stakes match.

India vs Pakistan: Match details and history

India and Pakistan will renew their cricket rivalry at 8 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 7:30 PM. The match will be streamed live in India on the SonyLIV app and website. This is their second face-off in 2025, following a Champions Trophy encounter earlier this year, where Virat Kohli’s century led India to victory.

India slightly lead the head-to-head Asia Cup record, with 10 wins to Pakistan’s 6 in 19 meetings. The teams last met in a T20I during the 2024 World Cup, where India defended a modest 119, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance.

Political heat in India

The match has sparked political controversy in India following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26. Several opposition parties, including AAP and the Uddhav Sena, criticised India's participation, calling it "anti-national." In response, the central government clarified that while bilateral series are off the table, participation in multinational tournaments like the Asia Cup is mandated by international cricket bodies to avoid forfeiture.