Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final row Updates: Pakistan fans blame Haris Rauf for loss, India enjoys win

  Live IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final row Updates: Pakistan fans blame Haris Rauf for loss, India enjoys win

India thumped Pakistan by five wickets in the last-over thriller at the Asia Cup final in Dubai. Tilak Varma was the hero while Kuldeep Yadav also played a massive part, picking up four wickets during his spell. It was all drama after the match as India were denied a trophy.

Indian team celebrating without Asia Cup trophy and Haris Rauf who conceded 50 runs in 3.4 overs in Asia Cup final
Indian team celebrating without Asia Cup trophy and Haris Rauf who conceded 50 runs in 3.4 overs in Asia Cup final Image Source : AP
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Dubai:

India defeated Pakistan for the third time in 15 days and on Sunday, it was the first-ever Asia Cup final between the two teams. India smashed Pakistan by five wickets, chasing down 147 runs with Tilak Varma emerging as a hero. However, the real drama started after the match, with India refusing to accept the trophy from ACC Chief and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. After this, India weren't handed the trophy and was taken away by Naqvi from the podium as well. A lot is being said on both sides now, with the controversy brewing over. Follow for LIVE Updates:

 

Live updates :IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final Row

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:13 PM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India players create hilarious trophy!!

    Mohsin Naqvi ran away with the trophy? No problem. We will make our own!!

  • 2:03 PM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Team India stars post pictures with 'trophy'

    Several team India players, after not receiving the Asia Cup 2025 title from Mohsin Naqvi have taken to social media and posted hilarious posts, posing alongside a trophy emoticon. The likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and many other have made such posts. 

  • 1:36 PM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Look at Pakistan' fan's meltdown after loss

  • 1:25 PM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan

    The Pakistan cricket team was busy with off-field antics, but Shoaib Akhtar has brought them back to cricket, smashing Mike Hesson and Salman Ali Agha for taking inexplicable decisions. This is what he said:

    It is the fault of the management that is not thinking right. Talking about senseless coaching, I would probably say. I probably – I am going to, sorry to say these kinds of harsh words, but it's senseless coaching. Captaincy is questionable. Bowling changes – when the batters are struggling facing spinners, there was no need to bring in Haris Rauf, he leaked 17 runs in an over which was not the need. There are many reasons we lost, but again, it’s okay. It’s fine.

  • 1:18 PM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Haris Rauf is the reason for Pakistan's loss?

    Well, Pakistan fans and former cricketers are criticising fast bowler Haris Rauf for conceding as many as 50 runs in just 3.4 overs in the Asia Cup final against India. Wasim Akram called Rauf 'run machine' while the fans are also blaming the bowler for yet another loss against India. 

  • 1:13 PM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    It has been more than 12 hours since India smashed Pakistan in the Asia Cup final but the drama continues off the field. First, ACC Chief and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi ran away with the trophy and from both sides, the war of words continue. Who is saying what? What happened late in the night after the Asia Cup final? We will bring you everything!!!

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Ind Vs Pak India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\