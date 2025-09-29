India defeated Pakistan for the third time in 15 days and on Sunday, it was the first-ever Asia Cup final between the two teams. India smashed Pakistan by five wickets, chasing down 147 runs with Tilak Varma emerging as a hero. However, the real drama started after the match, with India refusing to accept the trophy from ACC Chief and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. After this, India weren't handed the trophy and was taken away by Naqvi from the podium as well. A lot is being said on both sides now, with the controversy brewing over. Follow for LIVE Updates: