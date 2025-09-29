The Pakistan cricket team was busy with off-field antics, but Shoaib Akhtar has brought them back to cricket, smashing Mike Hesson and Salman Ali Agha for taking inexplicable decisions. This is what he said:

It is the fault of the management that is not thinking right. Talking about senseless coaching, I would probably say. I probably – I am going to, sorry to say these kinds of harsh words, but it's senseless coaching. Captaincy is questionable. Bowling changes – when the batters are struggling facing spinners, there was no need to bring in Haris Rauf, he leaked 17 runs in an over which was not the need. There are many reasons we lost, but again, it’s okay. It’s fine.