Monday, September 11, 2023
     
  5. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: What will be Pakistan's DLS target if India don't bat on reserve day?

With rain around in Colombo, there is every possibility that India will not get to bat again in their innings. In this case, what will be Pakistan's target according to DLS method? Know in detail...

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2023 14:21 IST
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Rain continues to pour in Colombo

India vs Pakistan match is set to be played on reserve day today in the ongoing Asia Cup. The group stage clash between the two teams was washed out on September 2. Hence, the organisers added a reserve day especially only for the marquee clash and on Sunday, after India batted for 24.1 overs, rain interrupted play and it never started again. Efforts were made to resume but a damp patch on the ground led to play not starting and reserve day getting activated.

But even on the reserve day, there are huge chances of rain playing spoilsport. Hence, there is a chance that after a certain cut-off time, India's chance to bat in their innings might get vanished as they have already batted for more than 20 overs. In this case, Pakistan's target will be adjusted according to the DLS method. If the current situation is considered, if India do not bat again, Pakistan will have to chase down 206 runs in 24 overs. 

If it turns out to be a 23-over per side, Babar Azam and his men will have to gun down 200 runs to beat the arch-rivals. In case, the play starts just in time for a 20-over innings of Pakistan, then team India will need to defend 181 runs to win.

Pakistan's DLS target if India don't bat again
Overs Pakistan's DLS Target
20 181
21 187
22 194
23 200
24 206

What if India's innings is reduced?

Interestingly, there is another scenario that is possible in today's game. If the rain subsides on time, but India's innings is reduced, then Pakistan's final DLS target will be adjusted as per the match situation. This is done as India had built their innings keeping in mind that they have 50 overs in their innings. For example, suppose the match is reduced to 40 overs per side and India manage to post 250 runs on the board. Then Pakistan's target will be roughly around 280-300 in 40 overs as they are aware of the playing conditions right from the first over unlike the case with India.

