IND vs PAK: Abrar Ahmed gives fiery send-off to Shubman Gill after castling him with a ripper | WATCH Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed caught the headlines after he gave a fiery send-off to Shubman Gill after dismissing him in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan continues to heat up. The arch-rivals locked horns in the 5th game of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. The game saw Pakistan batting first after winning the toss.

Coming in to bat, the Men in Green posted a total of 241 runs in the first innings of the game after Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel's knocks. As the Indian team aimed at chasing the target, the side saw skipper Rohit Sharma depart early.

Furthermore, in-form Shubman Gill looked to be in exceptional touch once again, but he too was sent packing by Abrar Ahmed for a score of 46 runs. Ahmed came up with an excellent delivery, castling Shubman Gill. However, the moment that captured the fans' attention was the send-off that Ahmed gave to Gill after taking his wicket. The 26-year-old Pakistan spinner gestured towards the dressing room while staring at Gill. The clip of the same has been going viral all over social media.

Speaking of the game between India and Pakistan, the Men in Green got off to a subpar start to the first innings with the bat as Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq departed early. Furthermore, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put in a resilient performance and propelled their side to a total of 241 runs in the first innings.

It is interesting to note that Pakistan have already lost their first game of the Champions Trophy 2025. The side took on New Zealand in the season opener of the tournament, where the Black Caps handed the hosts a hefty loss. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan cannot afford to lose their clash against India, as doing so would make it almost impossible for the side to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.