IND vs PAK: A look at 5 memorable tournament finals ahead of Asia Cup summit clash With India all set to take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28, let us have a look at five memorable moments from several tournament finals that were held between India and Pakistan.

Dubai:

The stage is set for the Asia Cup 2025 final; arch-rivals India will take on Pakistan in the summit clash of the tournament, aiming to get their hands on the trophy. The two sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.

Over the years, India and Pakistan have taken on each other on several occasions, and continuing on the same, let us have a look at the 5 most memorable tournament finals between India and Pakistan.

1. T20 World Cup final 2007

In one of the most iconic finals of all time, India took on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final in 2007. Under MS Dhoni’s leadership, India fielded a comparatively inexperienced squad in the tournament, and much to everyone’s surprise, India went on to win the tournament, defeating Pakistan in the final. India posted a total of 157 runs in the first innings and limited Pakistan to 152, winning the title.

2. Champions Trophy 2017

Another final between India and Pakistan was in the Champions Trophy 2017. Under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy, Pakistan posted 338 runs on the board and limited India to a meagre 158, winning the title and scripting history.

3. World Championship of Cricket, 1985

The two rivals locked horns in the World Championship of Cricket final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 10, 1985. The game saw Pakistan coming in to bat first, where Javed Miandad’s 48-run knock saw Pakistan post 176 runs on the board. Chasing down the target, Ravi Shastri and Kris Srikkanth’s 63- and 67-run knocks, respectively, helped India win the game by eight wickets, clinching the title.

4. Austral-Asia Cup, 1986

One of the matches where Pakistan came out on top was at the Austral-Asia Cup in 1986. India took on Pakistan in the final in Sharjah. Batting first, India amassed 245 runs on the board after a brilliant performance by Kris Srikkanth and Sunil Gavaskar. However, Javed Miandad’s unbeaten 110-run knock propelled Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket win.

5. Austral-Asia Cup 1994

Another time that India and Pakistan locked horns in the Austral-Asia Cup final was back in 1994. Once again, Pakistan emerged victorious. Posting a total of 250 runs on the board in the first innings, the Men in Green limited India to 211, winning the game by 39 runs.

