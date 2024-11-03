IND vs OMA Hong Kong Sixes Live Score: India win toss and elect to bat against Oman in Bowl round

IND vs OMA Hong Kong Sixes Live Score: India are playing for pride against Oman in their third match of the 'Bowl' competition. The Robin Uthappa-led team has already lost the first two matches of the round against England and New Zealand respectively.