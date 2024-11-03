IND vs OMA Hong Kong Sixes Live Score: India win toss and elect to bat against Oman in Bowl round

Stuart Binny and Kedar Jadhav are in the middle. India are 100/1 after 4.4 overs.
Robin Uthappa has retired after scoring 52 but can come back to bat, if needed. India are 86/1.
Bharat Chipli departs after scoring 32 off 11 balls. India are 70/1 after 3.3 overs.
Bharat Chipli has opened his arms as well. He is taking the attack to the Oman bowlers. India are 58/0 after three overs.
Robin Uthappa has raced to 25 off just seven balls. India are 32/0 after two overs.
Robin and Bharat score 11 runs in the first over.
India are going in with the same team that played against New Zealand. Therefore, there is no place for Manoj Tiwary.
Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli are in the middle for India.
UAE beat Nepal to book their berth in the Plate final. They will meet South Africa in the summit clash.
Oman are unbeaten in the 'Bowl' round and are at the top of the table whereas India are at the bottom.
India are going in with two wicketkeeper-batters in the form of Robin Uthappa and Shreevats Goswami.
India have won the toss and elected to bat first.
The ongoing edition of the Hong Kong Sixes has been full of disappointment for the Indian team. They are still searching for their first win.
The match will get underway at 8:45 AM IST.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Oman Hong Kong Sixes match. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
