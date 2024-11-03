Sunday, November 03, 2024
     
  5. IND vs OMA Hong Kong Sixes Live Score: India win toss and elect to bat against Oman in Bowl round
IND vs OMA Hong Kong Sixes Live Score: India are playing for pride against Oman in their third match of the 'Bowl' competition. The Robin Uthappa-led team has already lost the first two matches of the round against England and New Zealand respectively.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2024 9:11 IST
India vs Oman, Hong Kong Sixes.
Image Source : HONG KONG SIXES/X India vs Oman, Hong Kong Sixes.

The Indian team has lost two of its three matches in the Bowl competition and are playing for pride against Oman. The defeats at the hands of England followed by New Zealand have dented the morale of the Men in Blue. However, India are still the favourites to win against Oman.

  • Nov 03, 2024 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman match, Hong Kong Sixes: Two new men at crease!

    Stuart Binny and Kedar Jadhav are in the middle. India are 100/1 after 4.4 overs.

  • Nov 03, 2024 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman match, Hong Kong Sixes: Robin Uthappa retires NOT OUT!

    Robin Uthappa has retired after scoring 52 but can come back to bat, if needed. India are 86/1.

  • Nov 03, 2024 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman match, Hong Kong Sixes: Run out alert!!!

    Bharat Chipli departs after scoring 32 off 11 balls. India are 70/1 after 3.3 overs.

  • Nov 03, 2024 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman match, Hong Kong Sixes: Chipli chips in!

    Bharat Chipli has opened his arms as well. He is taking the attack to the Oman bowlers. India are 58/0 after three overs.

  • Nov 03, 2024 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman match, Hong Kong Sixes: Uthappa on fire!

    Robin Uthappa has raced to 25 off just seven balls. India are 32/0 after two overs.

  • Nov 03, 2024 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman match, Hong Kong Sixes: 11 off the first over!

    Robin and Bharat score 11 runs in the first over.

  • Nov 03, 2024 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman match, Hong Kong Sixes: No Manoj Tiwary for India!

    India are going in with the same team that played against New Zealand. Therefore, there is no place for Manoj Tiwary.

  • Nov 03, 2024 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman match, Hong Kong Sixes: Action gets underway!

    Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli are in the middle for India.

  • Nov 03, 2024 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Hong Kong Sixes: Plate finalists confirmed!

    UAE beat Nepal to book their berth in the Plate final. They will meet South Africa in the summit clash.

  • Nov 03, 2024 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman match, Hong Kong Sixes: Oman are unbeaten

    Oman are unbeaten in the 'Bowl' round and are at the top of the table whereas India are at the bottom.

  • Nov 03, 2024 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman Match, Hong Kong Sixes: India playing with two wicketkeepers

    India are going in with two wicketkeeper-batters in the form of Robin Uthappa and Shreevats Goswami.

  • Nov 03, 2024 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman Match, Hong Kong Sixes: Toss update!

    India have won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • Nov 03, 2024 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman Match, Hong Kong Sixes: A tournament to forget!

    The ongoing edition of the Hong Kong Sixes has been full of disappointment for the Indian team. They are still searching for their first win.

  • Nov 03, 2024 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Oman Match, Hong Kong Sixes: Half an hour to go!

    The match will get underway at 8:45 AM IST.

  • Nov 03, 2024 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Oman Hong Kong Sixes match. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

