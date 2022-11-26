IND vs NZ: With weather forecast unfavourable, is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI likely to be washed out?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weather in a mood to play its own game on Sunday

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: The Indian cricket team has reached Hamilton to play in the second ODI of the three-match series. The Men in Blue were outclassed by New Zealand in the first ODI as the Kiwis chased down the target of 307 runs with 7 wickets in hand. India now hope to perform better in the second outing but the rain is in the mood to play its game and the weather is not favourable at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Rain threat in Hamilton

In not-so-encouraging news for Indian fans, the weather forecast in Hamilton puts question marks on the match. As per the Meteorological Service of New Zealand (the national weather service of the country), there are chances of rain interrupting the second ODI on 27th November. It informs that Sunday (the match day) is likely to witness showers and then rain in the afternoon. It also states that rain can get heavy at times and there are also possibilities of thunderstorms. Notably, the rain can be eased to a few showers by evening. The match will start at 2:30 PM local time and higher chances of rain are expected in the afternoon.

Also, according to AccuWeather, there is a 56% probability of precipitation in the morning. The afternoon has 94% of rain, while by the evening, the chances of rain dive to 61%.

India look to bounce back

After facing a 7-wicket loss, the Indian team will have to regroup and perform better in the second ODI to stay alive in the series. Shikhar Dhawan's men were outplayed in the bowling department as Kane Williamson and Tom Latham took the Kiwis to the finishing line. India had earlier scored 306 on the small ground of Eden Park, Auckland.

India's squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand's squad:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham

